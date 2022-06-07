Philippine volleyball body 'reactivating' youth teams to develop future stars

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) is looking to build from the ground up for the future of the sport in the country.

Looking to "reorganize" the national team program for indoor and beach volleyball next month, PNVF chief Tats Suzara said that it is "high time" to focus on the grassroots.

"Like Thailand, they have changed now all their star players, they have now a new set of players. I think it's also high time we'll be developing young players," said Suzara in the Volleyball Nations League (VNL) press conference at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on Tuesday.

"Even now, at the moment, we have an U18 league now we're participating in Thailand for the Asian U18 championships. The PNVF now is reactiviating the junior teams so these are the next, future national team members. So, hindi lang puro seniors, we have to go again back to our youth program," he added.

But the volleyball chief said that it will be up not only to the PNVF, but also to its partners like schools and local government units, where teams that compete in the PNVF's Champions League also come from.

"[We need] support from LGUs [in] developing up and coming players, in schools as well," he said.

"I hope we can come up with more, discovering talented players," he continued.

The Philippines is coming from a medal-less campaign in the 31st Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi where both the men's and women's teams failed to make it to the podium.

Now, the teams are expected to participate in international friendlies against top calibre teams like Japan, Thailand and Germany ahead of the nation's hosting of the VNL.