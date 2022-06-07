SEA Games players expected to see action in Volleyball Nations League exhibitions

The Philippine men's volleyball team at the 31st Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi

MANILA, Philippines — The same players who vied in the 31st Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi will be seeing action against world-class teams in sets of exhibition matches as part of the build-up for the Volleyball Nations League (VNL) games in the Philippines.

This was revealed by Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) President Tats Suzara in a press conference at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on Tuesday.

The women's team, set to play Thailand and Japan over the weekend, will be led by skipper Aby Marano, Jaja Santiago, Dawn Macandili, Majoy Baron, Alyssa Valdez and Kat Tolentino.

But Suzara said that after the international friendlies against some of the world's best, the PNVF is eyeing changes to the program.

"We have the same lineup for the SEA Games and the exhibition matches," said Suzara.

"After the exhibition matches, in July, we are reorganizing the national team, getting the players from the UAAP... We're fixing really the calendar," he added.

Also on deck for the nationals in Hanoi, where they were coached by Brazilian tactician Jorge Edson, are Kyle Negrito, Ces Molina, Mylene Paat, Kath Arado, Dell Palomata, Ria Meneses, Jema Galanza and Iris Tolenada.

The men's team, meanwhile, will face Japan and Germany on June 16 and June 27, respectively.

Bryan Bagunas, JP Bugaoan, Joshua Retamar, Manuel Sumanguid, Kim Malabunga, Rex Intal, Nico Almendras, John Vic De Guzman, Jao Umandal, Francis Saura, Jack Kalingking, Marck Espejo, Jessie Lopez, and Ysay Marasigan make up the lineup that saw action in Hanoi.

The exhibition matches aim to promote the country's hosting of the VNL, which pits the world's Top 16 volleyball teams in men's and women's division.

The FilOil Flying V Centre will serve as the venue for the exhibition matches.

Eight men's and eight women's teams will be playing their matches at the Araneta Coliseum from June 14 to 26.

The men's teams heading to the Philippines are Japan, Argentina, Slovenia, the Netherlands, France, China, Italy and Germany.

Meanwhile, the women's matches are headlined by Tokyo Olympics gold medalist United States, Japan, Belgium, Thailand, China, Bulgaria, Poland and Canada.