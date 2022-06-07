^

Sports

SEA Games players expected to see action in Volleyball Nations League exhibitions

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
June 7, 2022 | 1:35pm
SEA Games players expected to see action in Volleyball Nations League exhibitions
The Philippine men's volleyball team at the 31st Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi
PNVF / Volleyball Philippines

MANILA, Philippines — The same players who vied in the 31st Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi will be seeing action against world-class teams in sets of exhibition matches as part of the build-up for the Volleyball Nations League (VNL) games in the Philippines.

This was revealed by Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) President Tats Suzara in a press conference at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on Tuesday.

The women's team, set to play Thailand and Japan over the weekend, will be led by skipper Aby Marano, Jaja Santiago, Dawn Macandili, Majoy Baron, Alyssa Valdez and Kat Tolentino.

But Suzara said that after the international friendlies against some of the world's best, the PNVF is eyeing changes to the program.

"We have the same lineup for the SEA Games and the exhibition matches," said Suzara.

"After the exhibition matches, in July, we are reorganizing the national team, getting the players from the UAAP... We're fixing really the calendar," he added.

Also on deck for the nationals in Hanoi, where they were coached by Brazilian tactician Jorge Edson, are Kyle Negrito, Ces Molina, Mylene Paat, Kath Arado, Dell Palomata, Ria Meneses, Jema Galanza and Iris Tolenada.

The men's team, meanwhile, will face Japan and Germany on June 16 and June 27, respectively.

Bryan Bagunas, JP Bugaoan, Joshua Retamar, Manuel Sumanguid, Kim Malabunga, Rex Intal, Nico Almendras, John Vic De Guzman, Jao Umandal, Francis Saura, Jack Kalingking, Marck Espejo, Jessie Lopez, and Ysay Marasigan make up the lineup that saw action in Hanoi.

The exhibition matches aim to promote the country's hosting of the VNL, which pits the world's Top 16 volleyball teams in men's and women's division.

The FilOil Flying V Centre will serve as the venue for the exhibition matches.

Eight men's and eight women's teams will be playing their matches at the Araneta Coliseum from June 14 to 26.

The men's teams heading to the Philippines are Japan, Argentina, Slovenia, the Netherlands, France, China, Italy and Germany.

Meanwhile, the women's matches are headlined by Tokyo Olympics gold medalist United States, Japan, Belgium, Thailand, China, Bulgaria, Poland and Canada.

VOLLEYBALL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Fil-Am Jalen Green shoots down playing for Gilas as local

Fil-Am Jalen Green shoots down playing for Gilas as local

By Alder Almo | 3 days ago
Green, who recently joined the East Asia Super League (EASL) as an ambassador and investor, told NBA insider Marc Stein that...
Sports
fbtw
'Fired up' Donaire ready for 2nd crack at Inoue

'Fired up' Donaire ready for 2nd crack at Inoue

By Dino Maragay | 22 hours ago
World Boxing Council (WBC) bantamweight champion Nonito Donaire Jr. is primed for another showdown with Japanese wrecking...
Sports
fbtw
Veteran NBA writer Sam Smith tempers expectations on Bulls drafting Kai Sotto

Veteran NBA writer Sam Smith tempers expectations on Bulls drafting Kai Sotto

By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
For Smith, however, Sotto could still be able to get his wares in NBA teams through the Summer League.
Sports
fbtw
Lee coasts to 4-shot US Open romp; Pagdanganan ends up 68th

Lee coasts to 4-shot US Open romp; Pagdanganan ends up 68th

By Jan Veran | 1 day ago
Bianca Pagdanganan’s bid for a strong US Women’s Open windup ended in shambles as she limped with a horrific 82...
Sports
fbtw
Celtics hope homecoming sparks NBA Finals boost

Celtics hope homecoming sparks NBA Finals boost

3 hours ago
Desperate to reduce turnovers and avoid third-quarter slumps, the Boston Celtics hope coming home will spark a revival in...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Fil-Am NBA aspirant Remy Martin works out with Los Angeles Lakers

Fil-Am NBA aspirant Remy Martin works out with Los Angeles Lakers

By Luisa Morales | 27 minutes ago
In a Twitter post, the Lakers showed Martin, who is fresh from a US NCAA Championship run with Kansas, working out with the...
Sports
fbtw
Monument built for ex-FEU footballer killed in NPA bomb blast

Monument built for ex-FEU footballer killed in NPA bomb blast

By Luisa Morales | 38 minutes ago
The 21-year-old is immortalized with the monument where he is seen kicking a football.
Sports
fbtw
So downs Norwegian foe to stay in Norway Chess title hunt

So downs Norwegian foe to stay in Norway Chess title hunt

By Joey Villar | 46 minutes ago
Wesley So sprang back to life with a scintillating victory over fast-rising Norwegian Aryan Tari in their Armageddon duel...
Sports
fbtw
Philippine volleyball body 'reactivating' youth teams to develop future stars

Philippine volleyball body 'reactivating' youth teams to develop future stars

By Luisa Morales | 58 minutes ago
Looking to "reorganize" the national team program for indoor and beach volleyball next month, PNVF chief Tats Suzara said...
Sports
fbtw
John Adajar compares Road to UFC to Super Bowl

John Adajar compares Road to UFC to Super Bowl

By Rick Olivares | 1 hour ago
The Filipino will be facing Korean Han-seul Kim.
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with