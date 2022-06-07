^

John Adajar compares Road to UFC to Super Bowl

Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
June 7, 2022 | 1:18pm
Wallen del Rosario (left) and John Adajar (right) Will be competing in the Road to the UFC in Singapore this coming June 8 and 9 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

MANILA, Philippines – “This is like going to the Super Bowl.”

That’s what Filipino mixed martial arts fighter John Adajar (6-1) quipped when invited to participate in the Road to the UFC (RTU), a four-round win-or-go-home tournament among Asian fighters for the chance to secure a contract in the world’s biggest and best combat sports league.

RTU is a pocket tournament from June 9-10 right before the landmark UFC 275 Glover Teixeira vs. Jiri Prochazka in Singapore on June 12. Twenty fighters from nine countries across five weight classes will be competing for a chance to compete in an upcoming UFC event.

The RTU is Singapore is the first round with succeeding rounds announced at later dates and promotions.

“Someone contacted me and asked if I wanted to participate in the Road to UFC in Singapore,” recalled the 30-year-old San Pablo, Laguna native. “Sino tatanggi? I am down with this."

Adajar was initially asked if he could slip down from his welterweight class to a lightweight class but he refused.

“The seven weeks training time is enough to get into shape but not enough to lose a lot of weight as I am 210 pounds. I can cut the other pounds in time for the fight but only at the welterweight class.”

The Filipino will be facing Korean Han-seul Kim, who stands 6’1” to Adajar’s 5’9” frame. 

“He’s tall but we have a slight advantage in reach,” pointed out Adajar. “We will just have to be at our very best.” 

“In fact, I wonder if ring rust will be a factor.”

The last time Adajar fought was in early 2019. He had a fight booked in November of that year but it was cancelled. 

Adajar is the former URCC Global welterweight champion 

The two battle at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, June 10, at the Singapore Indoor Stadium. 

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, Adajar was training in Thailand. Because of the lockdown, he spent an additional five months training under the watchful eye of the first African-American World Brazilian jiu-jitsu champion, who resides in Thailand. 

“I ate punches for breakfast and served punches for lunch,” laughed Adajar. “DJ trained me non-stop and I hope I can put that to good use this Friday.”

Adajar and compatriot Wallen del Rosario are both competing in the Road to the UFC. 

This is the highest MMA league in the world. The latter will compete in a flyweight match this Thursday, June 9.

“I will do my best. It is an honor and privilege to be in this position.”

