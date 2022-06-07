^

Wallen del Rosario urged to 'show your hunger' in Road to UFC bid

Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
June 7, 2022 | 12:11pm
Wallen del Rosario urged to 'show your hunger' in Road to UFC bid
Wallen del Rosario (10-3) will be mixing it up in a flyweight match with Chinese fighter Qiu Lun.

MANILA, Philippines – “Sabi ng coach ko, ‘ispin mo bukas wala ka nang makakain.’”

That’s one-half of Filipino mixed martial arts fighter Wallen del Rosario’s line of thinking heading into the Road to the UFC on Thursday, June 9, at the Singapore Indoor Stadium. 

In an interview with Philstar.com from the Mandarin Hotel in Singapore, del Rosario expressed excitement. 

“Sana ngayon na yung laban,” he quipped. 

Del Rosario (10-3) will be mixing it up in a flyweight match with Chinese fighter Qiu Lun. The winner will advance to the next round, which will bring him three steps closer to a UFC contract. 

The Road to the UFC tournament is one of the side events of UFC 275, the first numbered UFC event in Asia. 

The main event of UFC 275 will find light heavyweight champion Glover Teixeira taking on Jiri Prochazka. 

The 29-year-old Caviteño bared that his coach, John Baylon, instructed him to think that way when he fights inside the Octagon.

“At siyempre, ibibigay na natin ang lahat,” added del Rosario. “Lahat ng mixed martial arts fighter ay makipaglaban sa UFC. Ito ang pinakamataas sa sport namin. Hindi ko naman na-expect mangyari ito. So ibigay ko na lang lahat.”

Del Rosario hasn’t fought since before the pandemic, but he isn’t worried about ring rust. This will be his third fight overseas, having fought in China twice and coming away with a 1-1 record.

“Nakapag-training naman tayo nang maayos,” he offered.

“Mahilig siya mag-showboat,” noted del Rosario of his Chinese opponent. “Kung kaya ko dalhin sa ground yung labas, better for me. Ang mahalaga para sa akin ay ibigay ko best ko. Minsan lang darating yung ganitong opportunity.”

Del Rosario was very pleased with the professionalism and organization of the UFC. 

“Ibang klase,” he said. “First class talaga. Heto yung the best. Ngayon, sana tuloy-tuloy na.”

The match is slated for 6 p.m. on Thursday. UFC 275 will be shown live on the Premier Sports Channel on Skycable and Cignal as well as on the TapGo streaming application.

Philstar
