^

Sports

Malixi fumbles in US Girls' Junior golf bid

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
June 7, 2022 | 11:30am
Malixi fumbles in US Girls' Junior golf bid
Rianne Malixi

MANILA, Philippines – Rianne Malixi fell way short of her bid in the US Girls’ Junior qualifier, hobbling with a 78 to miss the top 5 cut at the El Dorado Country Club in McKinney, Texas Monday (Tuesday, Manila time).

The young Filipina shotmaker gunned down two birdies but fumbled with six bogeys, including a couple mishaps on the par-5 holes, and made a double-bogey on the par-4 No. 14 for a 38-40 card, three strokes behind the cutoff line.

American Kodi Nolen used a strong start of three birdies in the first six holes to cushion the impact of a shaky finish, her one-over 73 netting her the low honors in the sectional elims which staked five berths in the US Girls’ Juniors slated July 18-24 at The Club at Olde Stone in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

Derica Chiu and Avery Zweig, also of the US, matched 74s while Spain’s Veronika Exposito and American Farah O’Keefe carded 75s for the two other slots in the event proper ruled by Team ICTSI spearhead Princess Superal in Phoenix in 2014.

The 15-year-old Malixi, whose amateur campaign is also backed by the world leading port operator, actually came into the qualifier brimming with confidence after posting two-under and four-under cards in three practice rounds at the par-72 layout.

But she struggled with her long game in tournament day and grappled with her balky putter, missing a number of birdie chances and par-saving putts.

She bogeyed the par-5 second hole, gained the stroke on No. 6, the second long hole, but yielded strokes on Nos. 8, 9 and 10. She parred the next three but hit a couple of errant shots on No. 14 and finished with a double bogey.

In a frantic attempt to rebound, she bogeyed the next, birdied the 17th but holed out with another bogey.

Meanwhile, she primes up for another crack at the US Women’s Amateur berth where she reached the Round of 16 at the Westchester Country Club in Rye, New York last year. She will vie in the qualifier on July 5 with the event proper slated August 8-14 at Chambers Bay, University Place, Washington.

GOLF

RIANNE MALIXI
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Fil-Am Jalen Green shoots down playing for Gilas as local

Fil-Am Jalen Green shoots down playing for Gilas as local

By Alder Almo | 3 days ago
Green, who recently joined the East Asia Super League (EASL) as an ambassador and investor, told NBA insider Marc Stein that...
Sports
fbtw
'Fired up' Donaire ready for 2nd crack at Inoue

'Fired up' Donaire ready for 2nd crack at Inoue

By Dino Maragay | 20 hours ago
World Boxing Council (WBC) bantamweight champion Nonito Donaire Jr. is primed for another showdown with Japanese wrecking...
Sports
fbtw
Veteran NBA writer Sam Smith tempers expectations on Bulls drafting Kai Sotto

Veteran NBA writer Sam Smith tempers expectations on Bulls drafting Kai Sotto

By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
For Smith, however, Sotto could still be able to get his wares in NBA teams through the Summer League.
Sports
fbtw
Lee coasts to 4-shot US Open romp; Pagdanganan ends up 68th

Lee coasts to 4-shot US Open romp; Pagdanganan ends up 68th

By Jan Veran | 1 day ago
Bianca Pagdanganan’s bid for a strong US Women’s Open windup ended in shambles as she limped with a horrific 82...
Sports
fbtw
Celtics hope homecoming sparks NBA Finals boost

Celtics hope homecoming sparks NBA Finals boost

2 hours ago
Desperate to reduce turnovers and avoid third-quarter slumps, the Boston Celtics hope coming home will spark a revival in...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Murray awed by Nadal's 'incredible' French Open record

Murray awed by Nadal's 'incredible' French Open record

39 minutes ago
Before continuing his grass court preparations, Andy Murray did the math on Rafael Nadal's latest feat on clay.
Sports
fbtw
Wallen del Rosario urged to 'show your hunger' in Road to UFC bid

Wallen del Rosario urged to 'show your hunger' in Road to UFC bid

By Rick Olivares | 1 hour ago
In an interview with Philstar.com from the Mandarin Hotel in Singapore, Wallen del Rosario expressed excitement heading into...
Sports
fbtw
Unbeaten Charlo hurts back to force title fight postponement

Unbeaten Charlo hurts back to force title fight postponement

1 hour ago
Undefeated Jermall Charlo suffered a back injury that has forced the postponement of his scheduled June 18 World Boxing Council...
Sports
fbtw
Showdown at Saitama

Showdown at Saitama

By Abac Cordero | 13 hours ago
Five months shy of his 40th birthday, Filipino Nonito Donaire Jr. is dreaming of becoming the undisputed champion in boxing’s...
Sports
fbtw
Kai suffers sprain in camp

Kai suffers sprain in camp

By Joaquin Henson | 13 hours ago
Kai Sotto was on schedule with his NBA workouts until suffering a low ankle sprain at the Atlanta Hawks facility last Friday...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with