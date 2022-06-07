Malixi fumbles in US Girls' Junior golf bid

MANILA, Philippines – Rianne Malixi fell way short of her bid in the US Girls’ Junior qualifier, hobbling with a 78 to miss the top 5 cut at the El Dorado Country Club in McKinney, Texas Monday (Tuesday, Manila time).

The young Filipina shotmaker gunned down two birdies but fumbled with six bogeys, including a couple mishaps on the par-5 holes, and made a double-bogey on the par-4 No. 14 for a 38-40 card, three strokes behind the cutoff line.

American Kodi Nolen used a strong start of three birdies in the first six holes to cushion the impact of a shaky finish, her one-over 73 netting her the low honors in the sectional elims which staked five berths in the US Girls’ Juniors slated July 18-24 at The Club at Olde Stone in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

Derica Chiu and Avery Zweig, also of the US, matched 74s while Spain’s Veronika Exposito and American Farah O’Keefe carded 75s for the two other slots in the event proper ruled by Team ICTSI spearhead Princess Superal in Phoenix in 2014.

The 15-year-old Malixi, whose amateur campaign is also backed by the world leading port operator, actually came into the qualifier brimming with confidence after posting two-under and four-under cards in three practice rounds at the par-72 layout.

But she struggled with her long game in tournament day and grappled with her balky putter, missing a number of birdie chances and par-saving putts.

She bogeyed the par-5 second hole, gained the stroke on No. 6, the second long hole, but yielded strokes on Nos. 8, 9 and 10. She parred the next three but hit a couple of errant shots on No. 14 and finished with a double bogey.

In a frantic attempt to rebound, she bogeyed the next, birdied the 17th but holed out with another bogey.

Meanwhile, she primes up for another crack at the US Women’s Amateur berth where she reached the Round of 16 at the Westchester Country Club in Rye, New York last year. She will vie in the qualifier on July 5 with the event proper slated August 8-14 at Chambers Bay, University Place, Washington.