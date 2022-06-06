^

Sports

'Fired up' Donaire ready for 2nd crack at Inoue

Dino Maragay - Philstar.com
June 6, 2022 | 4:18pm
'Fired up' Donaire ready for 2nd crack at Inoue
World Boxing Association and International Boxing Federation champion Naoya Inoue of Japan and World Boxing Council titlist Nonito Donaire Jr. pose after making weight Monday.
Probellum

MANILA, Philippines – World Boxing Council (WBC) bantamweight champion Nonito Donaire Jr. is primed for another showdown with Japanese wrecking ball Naoya Inoue, with both fighters making weight for their unification bout at the Super Arena in Saitama, Japan on Tuesday.

Donaire, who continues to be in excellent shape at 39 years old, comfortably made the bantamweight limit of 118 lbs by tipping in at 117.8 lbs in the weigh-in ceremony early Monday.

For his part, Inoue, the heavy-handed pride of Japan who holds the World Boxing Association and International Boxing Federation versions of the title, scaled in at 118 lbs.

Donaire (42-6, 28 KOs) and Inoue (22-0, 19 KOs) are set to replicate their epic first meeting in 2019 — a hands-down Fight of the Year winner in which the undefeated Inoue emerged victorious. 

The Filipino-American just can’t wait to become the first fighter to defeat the younger and more dangerous Inoue.

“I feel good, I feel great. It is going to be an amazing night and you can look forward to seeing the best of me,” said Donaire.

In their first fight, Donaire survived an 11th-round knockdown to go the full 12 rounds against the 29-year-old Japanese sensation, who won by unanimous decision in the thrilling bout considered to be the toughest of Inoue's brilliant career.

The former four-division champion (flyweight, super flyweight, bantamweight and featherweight) then earned another shot at Inoue by winning the WBC version of the championship when he dethroned France’s Nordine Oubaali by third-round TKO in Carson, California last May 29.

A victory over Inoue would definitely elevate Donaire to legendary status.

“I am very fired up and it is going to be a very exciting fight!” he said.

BOXING

NAOYA INOUE

NONITO DONAIRE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Fil-Am Jalen Green shoots down playing for Gilas as local

Fil-Am Jalen Green shoots down playing for Gilas as local

By Alder Almo | 2 days ago
Green, who recently joined the East Asia Super League (EASL) as an ambassador and investor, told NBA insider Marc Stein that...
Sports
fbtw
Snyder resigns as Jazz coach

Snyder resigns as Jazz coach

7 hours ago
Quin Snyder resigned as coach of the NBA's Utah Jazz after eight seasons, reaching the playoffs in each of the past six years...
Sports
fbtw

The future of Philippine sports

By Bill Velasco | 17 hours ago
There has been much discussion about Filipino basketball players being recruited to play professionally in places like Japan, Korea and Taiwan.
Sports
fbtw
Kerr raves over 'breathtaking' Curry after Warriors' Game 2 win

Kerr raves over 'breathtaking' Curry after Warriors' Game 2 win

3 hours ago
Golden State coach Steve Kerr saluted the "breathtaking" contribution of Stephen Curry after the Warriors star inspired a...
Sports
fbtw
The advice that Stockton Kings assistant coach Jimmy Alapag would give to his younger self
play

The advice that Stockton Kings assistant coach Jimmy Alapag would give to his younger self

By Luisa Morales | 2 days ago
Alapag, who had shared his perspective as a Filipino-American coach wanting to make it into the NBA, culminated with a retrospect...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
So finally loses, but stays in title hunt in Norway Chess

So finally loses, but stays in title hunt in Norway Chess

By Joey Villar | 3 hours ago
For the first time in five rounds, Wesley So conceded a loss at the hands of Azeri Shakhriyar Mamedyarov in their Armageddon...
Sports
fbtw
Filipina teams place 2nd and 3rd in Thailand 3x3 tiff

Filipina teams place 2nd and 3rd in Thailand 3x3 tiff

By Rick Olivares | 6 hours ago
The Uratex Dream and the returning Discovery Perlas made a huge splash in their inaugural international participation when...
Sports
fbtw
Lee coasts to 4-shot US Open romp; Pagdanganan ends up 68th

Lee coasts to 4-shot US Open romp; Pagdanganan ends up 68th

By Jan Veran | 7 hours ago
Bianca Pagdanganan’s bid for a strong US Women’s Open windup ended in shambles as she limped with a horrific 82...
Sports
fbtw
Nadal braced for make-or-break week after French Open triumph

Nadal braced for make-or-break week after French Open triumph

7 hours ago
Rafael Nadal won a 14th French Open with daily pain-killing injections in his troublesome left foot and will now attempt to...
Sports
fbtw

Swiatek rules french open

17 hours ago
Iga Swiatek cruised to her second French Open title by dominating teenager Coco Gauff in the final on Saturday, as the world number one claimed her 35th successive victory.
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with