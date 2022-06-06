'Fired up' Donaire ready for 2nd crack at Inoue

World Boxing Association and International Boxing Federation champion Naoya Inoue of Japan and World Boxing Council titlist Nonito Donaire Jr. pose after making weight Monday.

MANILA, Philippines – World Boxing Council (WBC) bantamweight champion Nonito Donaire Jr. is primed for another showdown with Japanese wrecking ball Naoya Inoue, with both fighters making weight for their unification bout at the Super Arena in Saitama, Japan on Tuesday.

Donaire, who continues to be in excellent shape at 39 years old, comfortably made the bantamweight limit of 118 lbs by tipping in at 117.8 lbs in the weigh-in ceremony early Monday.

For his part, Inoue, the heavy-handed pride of Japan who holds the World Boxing Association and International Boxing Federation versions of the title, scaled in at 118 lbs.

Donaire (42-6, 28 KOs) and Inoue (22-0, 19 KOs) are set to replicate their epic first meeting in 2019 — a hands-down Fight of the Year winner in which the undefeated Inoue emerged victorious.

The Filipino-American just can’t wait to become the first fighter to defeat the younger and more dangerous Inoue.

“I feel good, I feel great. It is going to be an amazing night and you can look forward to seeing the best of me,” said Donaire.

In their first fight, Donaire survived an 11th-round knockdown to go the full 12 rounds against the 29-year-old Japanese sensation, who won by unanimous decision in the thrilling bout considered to be the toughest of Inoue's brilliant career.

The former four-division champion (flyweight, super flyweight, bantamweight and featherweight) then earned another shot at Inoue by winning the WBC version of the championship when he dethroned France’s Nordine Oubaali by third-round TKO in Carson, California last May 29.

A victory over Inoue would definitely elevate Donaire to legendary status.

“I am very fired up and it is going to be a very exciting fight!” he said.