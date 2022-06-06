Filipina teams place 2nd and 3rd in Thailand 3x3 tiff

MANILA, Philippines – The Uratex Dream and the returning Discovery Perlas made a huge splash in their inaugural international participation when they placed second and third, respectively, in the Basketball 3x3 Thai Super League held from June 1-5 in Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, Thailand.

In a field of eight teams from Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Laos and the Philippines, Uratex Dream went 5-0 to book a spot in the finals.

However, host squad Shoot It Dragons Thailand, boasting of three players who won the gold medal in Women’s 3x3 in the Vietnam Southeast Asian Games, took the match from the Filipinas, 17-11.

Uratex Dream is composed of Alyssa Villamor, Tina Deacon, Kaye Pingol and Eunique Chan.

Discovery Perlas — made up of Joan Grajales, Allana Lim, Misaela Larosa and Hazel Yam — finished with a 3-2 record and figured in the battle for third place where they upset Thai team Srircha Eagle, 21-18.

Discovery Perlas, which more than a decade ago sponsored the Philippine women’s team and struck gold in the Southeast Asian Basketball Association as well as a pair of silver medals in the SEA Games, received an invitation from the Thai League to participate.

Surprisingly, they picked up where they left off despite only a two-week notice.