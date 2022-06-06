^

Sports

Filipina teams place 2nd and 3rd in Thailand 3x3 tiff

Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
June 6, 2022 | 11:01am
Filipina teams place 2nd and 3rd in Thailand 3x3 tiff
Uratex Dream players pose after their second place finish.

MANILA, Philippines – The Uratex Dream and the returning Discovery Perlas made a huge splash in their inaugural international participation when they placed second and third, respectively, in the Basketball 3x3 Thai Super League held from June 1-5 in Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, Thailand. 

In a field of eight teams from Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Laos and the Philippines, Uratex Dream went 5-0 to book a spot in the finals.

However, host squad Shoot It Dragons Thailand, boasting of three players who won the gold medal in Women’s 3x3 in the Vietnam Southeast Asian Games, took the match from the Filipinas, 17-11.

Uratex Dream is composed of Alyssa Villamor, Tina Deacon, Kaye Pingol and Eunique Chan.  

Discovery Perlas — made up of Joan Grajales, Allana Lim, Misaela Larosa and Hazel Yam — finished with a 3-2 record and figured in the battle for third place where they upset Thai team Srircha Eagle, 21-18. 

Discovery Perlas, which more than a decade ago sponsored the Philippine women’s team and struck gold in the Southeast Asian Basketball Association as well as a pair of silver medals in the SEA Games, received an invitation from the Thai League to participate.

Surprisingly, they picked up where they left off despite only a two-week notice.

3X3

BASKETBALL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Fil-Am Jalen Green shoots down playing for Gilas as local

Fil-Am Jalen Green shoots down playing for Gilas as local

By Alder Almo | 2 days ago
Green, who recently joined the East Asia Super League (EASL) as an ambassador and investor, told NBA insider Marc Stein that...
Sports
fbtw
The advice that Stockton Kings assistant coach Jimmy Alapag would give to his younger self
play

The advice that Stockton Kings assistant coach Jimmy Alapag would give to his younger self

By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Alapag, who had shared his perspective as a Filipino-American coach wanting to make it into the NBA, culminated with a retrospect...
Sports
fbtw

The future of Philippine sports

By Bill Velasco | 12 hours ago
There has been much discussion about Filipino basketball players being recruited to play professionally in places like Japan, Korea and Taiwan.
Sports
fbtw
Snyder resigns as Jazz coach

Snyder resigns as Jazz coach

3 hours ago
Quin Snyder resigned as coach of the NBA's Utah Jazz after eight seasons, reaching the playoffs in each of the past six years...
Sports
fbtw

Ros spoils Converge’s PBA debut

By Olmin Leyba | 12 hours ago
With a steady endgame, Rain or Shine spoiled Converge’s grand plans for an auspicious PBA debut.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Filipina teams place 2nd and 3rd in Thailand 3x3 tiff

Filipina teams place 2nd and 3rd in Thailand 3x3 tiff

By Rick Olivares | 1 hour ago
The Uratex Dream and the returning Discovery Perlas made a huge splash in their inaugural international participation when...
Sports
fbtw
Lee coasts to 4-shot US Open romp; Pagdanganan ends up 68th

Lee coasts to 4-shot US Open romp; Pagdanganan ends up 68th

By Jan Veran | 2 hours ago
Bianca Pagdanganan’s bid for a strong US Women’s Open windup ended in shambles as she limped with a horrific 82...
Sports
fbtw
Nadal braced for make-or-break week after French Open triumph

Nadal braced for make-or-break week after French Open triumph

2 hours ago
Rafael Nadal won a 14th French Open with daily pain-killing injections in his troublesome left foot and will now attempt to...
Sports
fbtw

Swiatek rules french open

12 hours ago
Iga Swiatek cruised to her second French Open title by dominating teenager Coco Gauff in the final on Saturday, as the world number one claimed her 35th successive victory.
Sports
fbtw

Asics RnR listup ongoing

12 hours ago
The Asics Rock “n” Roll Running Series on June 19 will put emphasis on Manila’s historical markers, including the Walled City of Intramuros and the National Museum, marking the first time that the...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with