Lee coasts to 4-shot US Open romp; Pagdanganan ends up 68th

Bianca Pagdanganan of the Philippines walks up the 17th fairway during the third round of the 77th U.S. Women's Open at Pine Needles Lodge and Golf Club on June 04, 2022 in Southern Pines, North Carolina.

MANILA, Philippines – Bianca Pagdanganan’s bid for a strong US Women’s Open windup ended in shambles as she limped with a horrific 82 to finish third-to-last among 70 survivors in the $10 million event topped by Aussie Minjee Lee in North Carolina Sunday (Monday, Manila time).

With no one mounting a serious challenge, Lee fulfilled a childhood dream as she cruised to a four-stroke romp over American Mina Harigae despite a closing even-par 71 at the Pine Needles layout that proved daunting and exacting with Korean Hye Jin Choi’s 70 proving to be the best score in the day.

“It’s been my dream since I was a little girl,” said Lee, who became the first player from Down Under to win the LPGA Tour’s most prestigious major championship since Karrie Webb in 2001. “It’s the one that I always wanted to win on. Now that I’ve done it, it just felt amazing.”

Lee, who sat on a three-stroke cushion after 54 holes, stayed in control with birdies in the first two holes before settling for a two-birdie, four-bogey round the rest of the way for a 35-36.

The World No. 4, who set a new tournament scoring record (200) in the third round, also finished with a new mark at 13-under 271 worth a whopping $1.8 million. It was the second major championship for the 26-year-old ace, who ruled the Evian Championship in France last year.

Pagdanganan, meanwhile, had hoped for a big finish after gaining a share of 46th after barely surviving the cut at joint 59th Friday. But her hopes turned into anguish with bogeys in the first three holes.

She dropped another shot on the seventh but regained it on the next that however proved to be the lone bright spot in her error-filled card. She double bogeyed the 10th, bogeyed three of the next four holes, yielded two more strokes on the par-5 No. 15 and bogeyed the next for a 38-44.

She wound up with a 299 and ended up at 68th place worth $19,780 P1.04 million).

The ICTSI-backed Pagdanganan missed five fairways and 10 greens, saving just one bunker shot in four tries. She also struggled with 36 putts.

Harigae, who led in the first round, turned in a two-bogey, one-birdie round for a 72 for second at 275, pocketing the other seven-digit figure of $1.080 million while Choi shot three birdies against two bogeys to churn out the lone-under par card of 33-37 in punishing day. She grabbed third place at 277 while world No. 1 Jin Young Ko settled for fourth at 278 after a second straight 71.

Lydia Ko of New Zealand finished fifth at 279 after a 72 while Swede Anna Nordqvist and England’s Bronte Law tied for sixth at 280 after a 73 and 74, respectively, while world No. 2 and comebacking Nelly Korda carded a 73 to tie for eighth at 282 with Ireland’s Leona Maguire and Megan Khang of the US, who shot identical 74s.