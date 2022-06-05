^

Veteran NBA writer Sam Smith tempers expectations on Bulls drafting Kai Sotto

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
June 5, 2022 | 3:27pm
Kai Sotto
Adelaide 36ers / Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Long-time NBA writer for the Chicago Bulls Sam Smith tempered expectations on the possibility of the franchise drafting Filipino prospect Kai Sotto in the NBA draft coming later this month.

On his "Ask Sam Mailbag" on NBA.com, Smith addressed a question from Filipino sports writer Homer Sayson on the Bulls' reported interest in him.

"Well, the Bulls need a seven footer backup big guy. I don't know much about [Kai] playing in Australia. He's mostly mentioned in the mock drafts as a second rounder, so I suspect the Bulls at No. 18 would likely go for someone projected higher," said Smith.

Sayson had cited a New York story that said the Chicago Bulls were giving Sotto a workout. The latter has been working out with multiple NBA teams, like the Orlando Magic and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Still, Sotto remains largely under the radar as only Sports Illustrated has him in their mock drafts while being absent in lists made by ESPN and Bleacher Report.

For Smith, however, Sotto could still be able to get his wares in NBA teams through the Summer League.

"He seems like the sort of guy who, if he slips through, you'd like to bring to Summer League," said Smith.

"Can't teach size, and all that, and one of the Bulls' biggest needs is big," he added.

Sotto declared for the NBA draft earlier this year after one year with the Adelaide 36ers in the Australian NBL.

There, he posted norms of 7.52 points, 4.48 rebounds, and 0.52 assists per game.

Sotto is looking to be the first full-fledged Filipino in the NBA. If drafted, he gets to join the likes of Fil-Am players Jordan Clarkson of the Utah Jazz, and Jalen Green of the Houston Rockets.

