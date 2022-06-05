^

Sports

Scottie Thompson named MVP, Mikey Williams is top rookie in PBA Season 46 Leo Awards

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
June 5, 2022 | 3:07pm
Scottie Thompson named MVP, Mikey Williams is top rookie in PBA Season 46 Leo Awards
Scottie Thompson
PBA media bureau

MANILA, Philippines — Barangay Ginebra's Scottie Thompson bagged his first Most Valuable Player Award in the PBA on Sunday, after copping the top accolade in the PBA Season 46 Leo Awards at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on Sunday.

Thompson, who piggybacked on Ginebra's back-to-back titles in the PBA Governor's Cup, beat out the likes of TNT's Mikey Williams, Robert Bolick of Northport, and Calvin Abueva of Magnolia.

It can be recalled that Thompson was also named Finals MVP of their run to the top last conference.

Meanwhile, Williams was named Rookie of the Year after a stellar first year with the TNT Tropang Giga where he helped his team win the Philippine Cup last year.

Like Thompson, he was named Finals MVP of that run — becoming the first rookie to do so in his first conference in the PBA.

Of note that Williams was not in the Big Dome for the awards as reports say talks have stalled between the Tropang Giga and Williams regarding his contract.

Thompson and Williams are also part of the Mythical First Team where they were joined by 6-time MVP June Mar Fajardo of San Miguel Beer, Abueva, and Arwind Santos of Northport.

In the Mythical Second Team were Ian Sangalang (Manolia), Christian Standhardinger (Ginebra), Matthew Wright (Phoenix), Robert Bolick (Northport), and CJ Perez (SMB).

The All-Defensive team was also announced on Sunday comprised of Cliff Hodge (Meralco), Santos, Kelly Williams (TNT), Jio Jalalon (Magnolia), and Chris Ross (SMB).

Other awards given out were Most Improved Player and the Samboy Lim Sportsmanship Award which were given to Juami Tiongson and Kevin Alas, respectively.

The 47th season of the PBA is set to tip off later today with newcomers Converge FiberXers going up against the Rain or Shine Elasto Painters at 4:30 p.m.

Also on deck is a rematch of last season's PBA Philippine Cup finals between the Magnolia Chicken Timplados Hotshots and the TNT Tropang Giga at 6:30 p.m.

