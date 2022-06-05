^

Celtics rally behind WNBA star Griner, Tatum says 'extremely tough' to see player detained

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
June 5, 2022 | 1:25pm
Boston Celtics players on Saturday (Sunday, Manila time) wore shirts in support of embattled WNBA star Brittney Griner who is currently "wrongfully detained" in Russia
MANILA, Philippines — The Boston Celtics expressed their support behind WNBA Star Brittney Griner who has been detained in Russia for more than a 100 days.

During practice on Saturday (Sunday, Manila time) before their NBA Finals Game Two against the Golden State Warriors, the Celtics wore "We Are BG" t-shirts to join calls for the release of Griner.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Griner, according to the US Government, is "wrongfully detained" in Russia due to the country's strict drug laws.

Jayson Tatum, who is a slight frontrunner for Finals MVP, spoke about his personal relationship with Griner during his time with the media.

"After the games, after practice [in the Tokyo Olympics], we would be in the hospitality room, men and women," said Tatum.

"We would be in there, playing cards, karaoke, things like that, video games. [She's a] great person to be around. She just enlightens the entire room with her personality," he added.

Both the NBA and WNBA have been amping up their campaigns to bring home the embattled basketball star.

Tatum admitted that he was personally affected with the WNBA star's situation.

"It's extremely tough seeing what she's going through. I know everybody sees and feels that," Tatum said.

"Obviously, we're all together in support trying to bring her back to her family and things like that. Yeah [we're] wearing those shirts today in support of her," he added.

Game Two of Boston-Warriors tip off on Sunday (Monday in Manila) at Chase Center in San Francisco.

