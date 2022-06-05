^

Sports

Adiwang tells stablemate Pacio be ready for wherever Brooks brings fight in title defense

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
June 5, 2022 | 11:15am
Lito Adiwang (L) and Joshua Pacio
ONE Championship

MANILA, Philippines — Team Lakay's Lito Adiwang is arguably the best mentor for ONE strawweight world champion Joashua Pacio as he gets ready for a title defense against contender Jarred Brooks in the near future.

That is, Adiwang was able to face Brooks himself in the latter's debut with the Singapore promotion.

Though having lost against Brooks via submission in the second round, Adiwang was able to get a feel of the American's fighting style that could prove crucial to Pacio's gameplan when he takes a crack at him.

In an interview for Philstar.com, Adiwang said that he has already given his advice to Pacio to be ready for Brooks to dictate where he wants the fight to go.

"Na-share ko sa kanya 'yung mga kakaibang moves ni Jarred. So para sa akin, my advice is keep on improving, and prepare sa mga area na kung saan pupunta, dadalhin ni Jarred Brooks yung laban," he said.

Instead of trying to force the issue, Adiwang says it'll be better for Pacio to train himself to defend well against Brooks' gameplan.

And of course, Pacio will need to continue to sharpen his own skills to pounce when the chance presents itself.

"Kailangan lang pag-preparean yun and strengthen his strength para idominate niya rin si Jarred," Adiwang said.

Brooks has been unstoppable since coming to ONE Championship, bulldozing his way through three opponents, including Adiwang, to propel him to the title shot.

With Pacio remaining as the only reigning world champion from the Philippines, Team Lakay will look to pull out all the stops to defend the belt.

Pacio-Brooks was supposed to have happened last Friday at ONE 158 as the main event but had to be moved due to "scheduling conflicts". 

There is no announcement yet when the anticipated match will happen.

MMA

ONE CHAMPIONSHIP

TEAM LAKAY
