^

Sports

Pagdanganan in lower half of US Open leaderboard with 72

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
June 5, 2022 | 9:47am
Pagdanganan in lower half of US Open leaderboard with 72
Bianca Pagdanganan of the Philippines walks up the 17th fairway during the third round of the 77th U.S. Women's Open at Pine Needles Lodge and Golf Club on June 04, 2022 in Southern Pines, North Carolina.
Jared C. Tilton / Getty Images North America / Getty Images via AFP

MANILA, Philippines — A shaky front side found Bianca Pagdanganan still in the lower half of the US Open leaderboard after the penultimate round at Pine Needles Lodge & Golf Club in Southern Pines, North Carolina on Saturday (Sunday, Manila time).

After starting out with a birdie in the par-5 hole 1, Pagdanganan ended up bogeying three of the next four holes to lag behind.

Though hitting two birdies in the back nine, another bogey in hole 16 prevented the Filipina ace from finishing par for the round after a 1-under performance in Round 2.

Overall, Pagdanganan is 4-over par for a share of 46th place in the remaining field of 70 golfers.

Pagdanganan is the last Filipina standing after Fil-Japanese and defending champion Yuka Saso missed the cut.

Compatriot Dottie Ardina also didn't make it to weekend play.

The field is being led by Australia's Minjee Lee at 13-under. She replicated her 67 in the opening round with five birdies against a single bogey, including three straight to begin the back nine.

USA's Mina Harigae and Bronte Law are in second and third with a 70 and 68, respectively in the third round.

Former World No. 1 Lydia Ko of New Zealand is tied with five other golfers in fourth place at -6 overall.

The final round tees off on Sunday where Pagdanganan hopes to improve her ranking.

BIANCA PAGDANGANAN

GOLF

US OPEN
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Fil-Am Jalen Green shoots down playing for Gilas as local

Fil-Am Jalen Green shoots down playing for Gilas as local

By Alder Almo | 23 hours ago
Green, who recently joined the East Asia Super League (EASL) as an ambassador and investor, told NBA insider Marc Stein that...
Sports
fbtw
The advice that Stockton Kings assistant coach Jimmy Alapag would give to his younger self
play

The advice that Stockton Kings assistant coach Jimmy Alapag would give to his younger self

By Luisa Morales | 17 hours ago
Alapag, who had shared his perspective as a Filipino-American coach wanting to make it into the NBA, culminated with a retrospect...
Sports
fbtw
Kai makes waves in NBA camps

Kai makes waves in NBA camps

By Joaquin M. Henson | 2 days ago
Kai Sotto has worked out with three NBA Eastern Conference teams so far and he’s been invited to attend more camps as...
Sports
fbtw
Wesley So moves to No. 5 in world chess rankings with latest win

Wesley So moves to No. 5 in world chess rankings with latest win

By Joey Villar | 1 day ago
Wesley So is now the fifth highest rated chess player in the planet. And he is continuously ascending.
Sports
fbtw
Wesley playing so well

Wesley playing so well

By Joey Villar | 10 hours ago
To be the best, you need to beat the best.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Warriors, Curry shrug off noise after shock Game 1 loss

Warriors, Curry shrug off noise after shock Game 1 loss

By Luisa Morales | 3 minutes ago
After a shock loss to the Boston Celtics in Game One in Chase Center, the narrative hasn't been kind to the Golden State Warriors...
Sports
fbtw
Shakira and footballer Gerard Pique separate

Shakira and footballer Gerard Pique separate

30 minutes ago
The couple share two sons and had been living together for years on the outskirts of Barcelona.
Sports
fbtw
Swiatek brushes aside Gauff to win second French Open title

Swiatek brushes aside Gauff to win second French Open title

42 minutes ago
The 21-year-old Pole stormed to a 6-1, 6-3 win in only 68 minutes on Court Philippe Chatrier, equalling Venus Williams' record...
Sports
fbtw
Nadal gains final as Zverev screams in pain

Nadal gains final as Zverev screams in pain

10 hours ago
Rafael Nadal reached his 14th French Open final on Friday when Alexander Zverev was forced to quit their last-four clash after...
Sports
fbtw
PBA Season 47 unfolds

PBA Season 47 unfolds

By Olmin Leyba | 10 hours ago
TNT’s character gets tested right away in the PBA Season 47 inaugural night as the Tropang Giga, sans two key pieces...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with