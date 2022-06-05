Pagdanganan in lower half of US Open leaderboard with 72

Bianca Pagdanganan of the Philippines walks up the 17th fairway during the third round of the 77th U.S. Women's Open at Pine Needles Lodge and Golf Club on June 04, 2022 in Southern Pines, North Carolina.

MANILA, Philippines — A shaky front side found Bianca Pagdanganan still in the lower half of the US Open leaderboard after the penultimate round at Pine Needles Lodge & Golf Club in Southern Pines, North Carolina on Saturday (Sunday, Manila time).

After starting out with a birdie in the par-5 hole 1, Pagdanganan ended up bogeying three of the next four holes to lag behind.

Though hitting two birdies in the back nine, another bogey in hole 16 prevented the Filipina ace from finishing par for the round after a 1-under performance in Round 2.

Overall, Pagdanganan is 4-over par for a share of 46th place in the remaining field of 70 golfers.

Pagdanganan is the last Filipina standing after Fil-Japanese and defending champion Yuka Saso missed the cut.

Compatriot Dottie Ardina also didn't make it to weekend play.

The field is being led by Australia's Minjee Lee at 13-under. She replicated her 67 in the opening round with five birdies against a single bogey, including three straight to begin the back nine.

USA's Mina Harigae and Bronte Law are in second and third with a 70 and 68, respectively in the third round.

Former World No. 1 Lydia Ko of New Zealand is tied with five other golfers in fourth place at -6 overall.

The final round tees off on Sunday where Pagdanganan hopes to improve her ranking.