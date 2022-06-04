Lady Bulldogs maul Fighting Maroons, near outright UAAP women's volleyball finals berth

MANILA, Philippines — Immaculate National U clinched the No. 1 seed and shored up its drive to a free finals passage after making short work of University of the Philippines, 25-15, 25-10, 25-15, in the UAAP Season 84 women’s volleyball tilt Saturday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Behind Mhicaela Belen’s UAAP record of eight aces, the Lady Bulldogs finished the Fighting Maroons in only 80 minutes to extend their unblemished run to 12-0, two games away from securing an outright finals ticket.

Belen tied Ateneo stalwart Dzi Gervacio’s eight aces back in 2013 and finished with 16 points and six receptions as NU seeks to get the job done against Far Eastern U and Santo Tomas as its last two assignments.

Camilla Lamina (17 sets) and Jennifer Nierva (18 digs) were also on target in setting up NU’s attack that produced support for Belen led by Sheen Toring’s 11 markers. Alyssa Solomon and Ivy Lacsina added eight each.

“We need a proper mindset towards the end of elimination. It’s important for us to gain confidence heading into the playoffs, whether it’s the traditional Final Four (or not),” said coach Karl Dimaculangan.

“We need to be ready for our last two games. That will define us moving forward.”

Fresh from absorbing only its fourth set defeat all-season long including its lowest set output (13) against the gritty Adamson, the Lady Bulldogs vented their ire on the hapless Fighting Maroons, whose Final Four bid took a blow.

UP fell farther from the Final Four picture at No. 6 with a 5-7 card as no player finished in double figures. Stephanie Bustrillo paced the Fighting Maroons with nine markers.

Meanwhile, Eya Laure posted a triple-double of 19 points, 13 digs and 12 receptions as Santo Tomas rebounded with a 25-23, 23-25, 25-15, 25-12 win over also-ran FEU.

Ypril Tapia (16) and Camille Victoria (11) backstopped Laure in the Golden Tigresses’ bounce back win after bowing to La Salle (8-3) to stay at third spot with an 8-4 slate.

“Malaking morale-booster ito para sa mga bata since galing kami sa dalawang sunod na talo,” said mentor Kungfu Reyes.

Shiela Kiseo (11) led the way for the Lady Tamaraws, who tripped to 1-11.