^

Sports

Lady Bulldogs maul Fighting Maroons, near outright UAAP women's volleyball finals berth

John Bryan Ulanday - Philstar.com
June 4, 2022 | 4:30pm
Lady Bulldogs maul Fighting Maroons, near outright UAAP women's volleyball finals berth
The NU Lady Bulldogs
UAAP

MANILA, Philippines — Immaculate National U clinched the No. 1 seed and shored up its drive to a free finals passage after making short work of University of the Philippines, 25-15, 25-10, 25-15, in the UAAP Season 84 women’s volleyball tilt Saturday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Behind Mhicaela Belen’s UAAP record of eight aces, the Lady Bulldogs finished the Fighting Maroons in only 80 minutes to extend their unblemished run to 12-0, two games away from securing an outright finals ticket.

Belen tied Ateneo stalwart Dzi Gervacio’s eight aces back in 2013 and finished with 16 points and six receptions as NU seeks to get the job done against Far Eastern U and Santo Tomas as its last two assignments.

Camilla Lamina (17 sets) and Jennifer Nierva (18 digs) were also on target in setting up NU’s attack that produced support for Belen led by Sheen Toring’s 11 markers. Alyssa Solomon and Ivy Lacsina added eight each.

“We need a proper mindset towards the end of elimination. It’s important for us to gain confidence heading into the playoffs, whether it’s the traditional Final Four (or not),” said coach Karl Dimaculangan.

“We need to be ready for our last two games. That will define us moving forward.”

Fresh from absorbing only its fourth set defeat all-season long including its lowest set output (13) against the gritty Adamson, the Lady Bulldogs vented their ire on the hapless Fighting Maroons, whose Final Four bid took a blow.

UP fell farther from the Final Four picture at No. 6 with a 5-7 card as no player finished in double figures. Stephanie Bustrillo paced the Fighting Maroons with nine markers.

Meanwhile, Eya Laure posted a triple-double of 19 points, 13 digs and 12 receptions as Santo Tomas rebounded with a 25-23, 23-25, 25-15, 25-12 win over also-ran FEU.

Ypril Tapia (16) and Camille Victoria (11) backstopped Laure in the Golden Tigresses’ bounce back win after bowing to La Salle (8-3) to stay at third spot with an 8-4 slate.

“Malaking morale-booster ito para sa mga bata since galing kami sa dalawang sunod na talo,” said mentor Kungfu Reyes.

Shiela Kiseo (11) led the way for the Lady Tamaraws, who tripped to 1-11.

UAAP

VOLLEYBALL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Kai makes waves in NBA camps

Kai makes waves in NBA camps

By Joaquin M. Henson | 1 day ago
Kai Sotto has worked out with three NBA Eastern Conference teams so far and he’s been invited to attend more camps as...
Sports
fbtw
Pagdanganan makes cut in US Open, defending champ Saso, Ardina fall

Pagdanganan makes cut in US Open, defending champ Saso, Ardina fall

By Jan Veran | 8 hours ago
The former Asian Games double gold medalist, who beat Nasa Hataoka on the third playoff hole at the Olympic Golf Club in San...
Sports
fbtw
Nadal, Ruud into French Open final on day of injury and protest drama

Nadal, Ruud into French Open final on day of injury and protest drama

6 hours ago
Nadal was 7-6 (10/8), 6-6 ahead when Zverev was forced to quit while Ruud saw off Marin Cilic 3-6, 6-4, 6-2, 6-2 in his semi-final...
Sports
fbtw
Folayang hopes to continue ONE resurgence vs Akiyama, Northcutt

Folayang hopes to continue ONE resurgence vs Akiyama, Northcutt

By Luisa Morales | 6 hours ago
Former ONE Lightweight World Champion Eduard Folayang is looking to build on his recent win vs Muay Thai legend John Wayne...
Sports
fbtw
Olsim edges Mezabarba for split decision victory in ONE 158

Olsim edges Mezabarba for split decision victory in ONE 158

By Luisa Morales | 7 hours ago
Olsim, who is fresh from a bronze medal run in the 31st Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi last month, survived Mezabarba's grappling...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
The advice that Stockton Kings assistant coach Jimmy Alapag would give to his younger self

The advice that Stockton Kings assistant coach Jimmy Alapag would give to his younger self

By Luisa Morales | 53 minutes ago
Alapag, who had shared his perspective as a Filipino-American coach wanting to make it into the NBA, culminated with a retrospect...
Sports
fbtw
Saso vows fight back after US Open misfortune

Saso vows fight back after US Open misfortune

By Jan Veran | 2 hours ago
Twelve months after breaking into the women’s pro golf consciousness with a record major triumph in extended fashion,...
Sports
fbtw
Injury-hit Adiwang on road to recovery, eyes rematch vs compatriot Miado in return

Injury-hit Adiwang on road to recovery, eyes rematch vs compatriot Miado in return

By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
Though bracing for a long layoff as his doctor pegs his likely return to action in ONE Championship to happen in January next...
Sports
fbtw
'That's who we've been all year': Celtics coach says 4th quarter run vs Warriors isn't one time thing

'That's who we've been all year': Celtics coach says 4th quarter run vs Warriors isn't one time thing

By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
The tactician, who hopes to deliver a record 18th NBA championship banner for the Celtics, says that runs like the 17-0 scoring...
Sports
fbtw
Fil-Am Jalen Green shoots down playing for Gilas as local

Fil-Am Jalen Green shoots down playing for Gilas as local

By Alder Almo | 6 hours ago
Green, who recently joined the East Asia Super League (EASL) as an ambassador and investor, told NBA insider Marc Stein that...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with