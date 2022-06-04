^

Injury-hit Adiwang on road to recovery, eyes rematch vs compatriot Miado in return

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
June 4, 2022 | 2:40pm
Lito Adiwang
ONE Championship

MANILA, Philippines — Barely two months after suffering tearing his ACL, Team Lakay's Lito Adiwang says he is already on the road to recovery following a successful operation in April.

Though bracing for a long layoff as his doctor pegs his likely return to action in ONE Championship to happen in January next year, Adiwang is optimistic of how he's doing right now.

Speaking in an interview for Philstar.com, Adiwang said that he is going easy on his body as it takes time to heal.

"I'm very very okay. On the road to recovery so okay naman tayo. Happy that 'yung surgery natin eh naging successful, walang complications," said Adiwang, who noted that he's still on the lookout for anything that may go wrong in his recovery.

"Yung health ko naman ngayon is, aminin natin, galing tayo sa injury and 'yung operation, medyo nangangayayat na tayo pero onting tiis na lang," he added.

Two months is the window given to him by his doctor before he can go ahead and go back to his active lifestyle.

And the ONE strawweight contender says that he'll be making up for lost time once he gets the green light.

"Once na naramdaman ko na okay 'yung paa, babanatan natin," he said.

Adiwang's career was taken off course when he faced compatriot Jeremy Miado in an all-Filipino bout in Part I of ONE: X.

Against the fighter out of Marrok Force MMA, Adiwang ended up going down on a non-contact injury in the second round, thereby giving the victory to Miado via TKO.

With his timetable clear on returning early next year, the Team Lakay stalwart says facing Miado anew is on the top of his list.

"Talagang ' [ang] Plan A, balikan 'yun kasi hindi lang kasi ako eh, gusto ko talaga magrematch kami kasi alam kong may 'di ako binuga doon na talagang minalas ako," said Adiwang.

Miado also expressed his willingness to face his fellow Filipino warrior again as early as immediately after their match back in March.

"No problem for me. If he wants a rematch, I'll give a rematch," Miado said.

