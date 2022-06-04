Folayang hopes to continue ONE resurgence vs Akiyama, Northcutt

MANILA, Philippines — Former ONE Lightweight World Champion Eduard Folayang is looking to build on his recent win vs Muay Thai legend John Wayne Parr in ONE Super Series as he contemplates clashes with the likes of Yoshihiro Akiyama and Sage Northcutt.

His win against Parr ended a four-bout losing slump for the 38-year-old, and he's hoping to string together a few more victories to show he's got a lot left on the tank.

Folayang has his sights set on an MMA bout with Akiyama who also recently took a win in the same card as the Filipino.

Akiyama took a second round TKO win over compatriot and rival Shinya Aoki.

"Sure, 'Sexyama' is a very good challenge to pursue — especially since he just came from a big win as well," Folayang said.

The Team Lakay stalwart was actually penciled in to fight Akiyama in April 2021 before a late opponent change led to Folayang facing Aoki instead.

Folayang lost to Aoki via first round submission.

As for Northcutt, Folayang is keen on fighting in a special rules wushu vs karate bout, similar to the MMA vs Muay Thai bout of Demetrious Johnson and Rodtang Jitmuangnon.

The fighter out of Team Lakay specialized in wushu before shifting to MMA in ONE Championship.

Folayang fell just short of saying he wants to join in ONE Super Series fights but kept his door open for the super fight against Northcutt.

"I’m honestly not sure about a Super Series fight but I really want a wushu vs. karate fight against Northcutt," he said.

Regardless of what comes next for the Filipino legend, it seemed like getting back on his feet against a great like Parr breathed life into what others might have thought was a waning career for Folayang.

"That win against JWP was a huge motivation-booster for me to keep going no matter what lies in my future fights," Folayang said.