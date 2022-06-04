^

Olsim edges Mezabarba for split decision victory in ONE 158

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
June 4, 2022 | 10:02am
Olsim edges Mezabarba for split decision victory in ONE 158
Jenelyn Olsim (in red shorts) squeaked by Brazil's Julie Mezabarba in their women's atomweight contest at ONE 158 on Friday
ONE Championship

MANILA, Philippines — Team Lakay's Jenelyn Olsim barged back into the win column with a close shave win over Brazil's Julie Mezabarba in ONE 158 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Friday.

Olsim, who is fresh from a bronze medal run in the 31st Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi last month, survived Mezabarba's grappling with the Baguio stable's signature striking to take the victory via split decision.

The 25-year-old fell victim to Mezabarba's takedowns but was able to defend well and stay in the three-round contest.

Olsim squeaked by for the victory to bounce back from her last loss in ONE Championship where she fell to India's Ritu Phogat in the semifinals of the ONE Women's Atomweight World Grand Prix.

Olsim thus improved to 3-1 in the Singapore promotion and added to her recent success of a vovinam podium finish in Hanoi.

In the main event, Tawanchai PK. Saenchai KO'ed Niclas Larsen in the second round with a left cross that dropped his opponent.

Tawanchai thus earned a shot at the ONE Featherweight Muay Thai World title.

Sports
Sports
Sports
Sports
Sports
Sports
Sports
Sports
Sports
Sports
