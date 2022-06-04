Saso limps with fat 77 Â 

Saso limps with fat 77

MANILA, Philippines — Yuka Saso’s title defense got off to a nightmarish start as the Fil-Japanese star limped with a six-over 77 in the first 18 holes of the US Women’s Open yesterday in Southern Pines, North Carolina.

Saso struggled big time on the greens of the par-71 Pine Needles Lodge and Country Club and needed 34 putts in her woeful 39-38 round. This put her way off the leading 64 of American Mina Harigae and languishing at joint 133rd.

The 20-year-old Saso managed only two birdies against eight bogeys in a shaky opening that saw her hit only five of the 14 fairways and missed eight greens.

Bianca Pagdanganan did slightly better than her fellow Tokyo Olympics campaigner, submitting a four-over 75 for a tie for 111st.

Though impeccable off the tee and had only two missed greens, Pagdanganan’s putting abandoned her in Round 1. The 24-year-old Pinay ace took 38 putts – eight more than her tour average – to finish with a 36-39 card. Pagdanganan’s effort was marred by a pair of double bogeys sandwiching four birdies and four bogeys.

The third Filipina in the field, Dottie Ardina, similarly failed to break par. With 35 putts, Ardina scored a 78 for a share of 139th.

The trio seeks to quickly turn things around in the second round to catch the projected cut line of one-over and make the weekend play.