NCAA All Stars: Saints vs Heroes

Joey Villar - The Philippine Star
June 4, 2022 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Letran star Rhenz Abando will spearhead Team Saints when they play Team Heroes in the NCAA All-Star Game tomorrow at the Filoil Flying V Arena.

Abando, the Rookie MVP winner who powered the Knights to the NCAA Season 97 basketball championship last month, was picked alongside Brent Paraiso to represent Letran in the one-game affair.

Apart from Letran, Team Saints is composed of San Beda, Saint Benilde, Perpetual Help and San Sebastian.

Lyceum, Mapua, Jose Rizal U, Emilio Aguinaldo College and Arellano comprise Team Heroes.

Also named to Team Saints were SSC’s Ichie Altamirano and Ammar Cosari, CSB’s Will Gozum and Prince Carlos, UPHSD’s Kim Aurin and Jielo Razon, and San Beda’s Yukien Andrada and Ralph Penuela.

Team Heroes will have LPU’s Mclaude Guadana and Enoch Valdez, JRU’s John delos Santos and Marwin Dionisio, EAC’s Ralph Robin and Allen Liwag, Mapua’s Paolo Hernandez and Warren Bonifacio and AU’s Gelo Sablan and Kai Oliva.

Unlike in past editions, this year’s version will have a new twist as GMA Kapuso Stars headed by Mark Herras, Jason Abalos and Rocco Nacino among others are joining the game.

Other personalities in the list are David Licauco, Mavy Legaspi, Luis Hontiveros, Eric Vijandre, Gil Cuerva, Pancho Magno, Jose Sarasola, Paul Salas and Kirst Viray.

GMA is the league’s official television partner.

