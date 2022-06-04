^

Keys for Kai

THE GAME OF MY LIFE - Bill Velasco - The Philippine Star
June 4, 2022 | 12:00am

There is no doubt in this writer’s mind that Kai Sotto will be drafted into the National Basketball Association. He’s a tall, fundamentally sound player with a good attitude. He’s had helpful experience in big basketball markets like the US, Australia and the Philippines. He understands what is at stake, and works hard. Besides, you can’t teach someone to be over seven feet tall. But there are still factors that will impact where he may end up, and how his rookie year will go.

What the team needs. Though he’s been working out with quite a few NBA teams already, they may not necessarily tell him what they’re looking for, to avoid him putting his best foot forward. It’s still a tryout. Do they need a rebounder, a scorer, an outside shooter to open up defenses? Will he get to play major minutes at center, just relieve the starter, or learn to change position?

The type of coach. Is the coach a teacher, a manager or a delegator? Will he have the patience to integrate young players into his system, or does he leave that to his assistants? If management tells him to take in Sotto, what will his attitude be then? Does he foresee Kai becoming an integral part of the team, accept being a back-up, or just become future trade bait? At the end of the day, it’s the coach who reports to management. They may not get to hear Sotto’s side should things not work out.

How inclusive the organization is. Not to jump to conclusions, but it’s noticeable that mainstream US media (except for Sports Illustrated) have not taken note of Sotto entering the draft. SI placed him at 49th in a mock draft, which is healthy, considering he did not come up through the American collegiate system. But is there something widespread and deeper? Despite the fact that Filipinos are the second-largest immigrant group in the US, there is still a lot of bias against Asians. We’re hoping that this isn’t the case. Maybe the American pundits can do their homework better. And we hope that no NBA teams are like that.

How the veteran players will treat him. In many NBA teams, superstar and veteran players’ opinions matter. Yao Ming was lucky that he had Steve Francis to help him blend with the Houston Rockets. If Kai is lucky, one of his eventual team’s older players will take the rookie under his wing and smoothen his transition. He’ll still have to deal with the traditional teasing, pranks and hazing, though.

Location and market. Many NBA players would prefer to play in the West Coast for the warm weather and perceived glamor. Asians who migrate to the US generally favor the west over the east. California has the biggest chunk of the Filipino market in America, so this would help Kai’s popularity. Also, he might not be as well-received in smaller or southern US markets. But knowing what a breakthrough his entry into the league means to his countrymen, we believe he will do whatever it takes to succeed.

