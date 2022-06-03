Tigers, Lady Bulldogs rule UAAP 3x3 hoops

MANILA, Philippines – University of Santo Tomas and National University reigned supreme as king and queen of UAAP 3x3 basketball, respectively, after their thrilling wins over separate rivals Friday at the Crusoe CaSoBe resort in Calatagan, Batangas.

The Growling Tigers bested La Salle, 21-20, in the finals to win the men’s tilt while the Lady Bulldogs swept the entire women’s joust highlighted by a 21-18 finale win over the Golden Tigresses.

Sherwin Concepcion, who is the latest inclusion in the Gilas Pilipinas pool, stamped his class with 12 points, including the game-winner for Santo Tomas to win the men’s MVP plum.

Kristine Cayabyab, for her part, put up six points and seven boards to capture the women’s MVP honor as the reigning six-peat UAAP champion Lady Bulldogs extended their dominance to 3x3.