La Salle youngsters Sharma, Cruz relish ending slump vs UST for seniors

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
June 3, 2022 | 2:40pm
MANILA, Philippines – The DLSU Lady Spikers' four-set win over the UST Golden Tigresses in the UAAP Season 84 women's volleyball tournament meant more than just taking solo second in the standings for young guns Fifi Sharma and Leila Cruz.

Because while they take every opponent seriously in the tournament, winning over the Espana-based squad proved a little bit more satisfying as it marked the first time they prevailed over UST since the UAAP Season 81 semifinals.

La Salle was then seeking a four-peat in the tournament before getting unceremoniously dumped by UST in the semis, led by star hitter Sisi Rondina.

After the tournament was called off in Season 82 and the 83rd season canceled altogether, it was only this year that the Taft-based squad had a chance for redemption.

In their first round meeting, UST edged La Salle in five sets. But Thursday was finally La Salle's day as they nabbed a convincing victory, 25-23, 25-17, 22-25, 25-8.

Sharma and Cruz, who scored 13 and 15 points, respectively in the victory, said they felt extra good about the win.

"Of course, I feel very happy kasi nakabawi kami and lahat kami nakapagcontribute. I think first daw namin mag-double digits lahat na five players. Yun lang, happy lang ako na nakapagcontribute kami and nabawi namin yung mga seniors namin since this is their first win against UST since Season 81," said Sharma.

Cruz also said that the victory was a shot in the arm for their confidence heading into the final stretch of eliminations.

"Siguro, nakakadagdag rin ng kumyansa rin samin at makakatulong rin sa team para magtuloy tuloy pa po kami pataas," she said.

"Feel ko po makakatulong talaga itong game na to para mag gel kami pa as a team."

La Salle hopes to carry the momentum and fan their chances of clinching the second seed and a twice-to-beat advantage when they face winless UE on Saturday.

