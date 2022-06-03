Rookie-MVP Abando banners 'Team Saints' in NCAA All-Star Game

Rhenz Abando (center), the Rookie-MVP winner who powered the Knights to the NCAA Season 97 basketball championship last month, was picked alongside Brent Paraiso to represent Letran in the one-game affair.

MANILA, Philippines – Letran star Rhenz Abando will spearhead Team Saints when they play Team Heroes in the NCAA All-Star Game set Saturday at the Filoil Flying V Arena.

Apart from Letran, Team Saints is composed of San Beda, College of Saint Benilde, University of Perpetual Help and San Sebastian.

Lyceum of the Philippines University, Mapua, Jose Rizal University, Emilio Aguinaldo College and Arellano University comprise Team Heroes.

Also named into Team Saints were SSC’s Ichie Altamirano and Ammar Cosari, CSB’s Will Gozum and Prince Carlos, UPHSD’s Kim Aurin and Jielo Razon, and San Beda’s Yukien Andrada and Ralph Penuela.

Team Heroes will have LPU’s Mclaude Guadana and Enoch Valdez, JRU’s John delos Santos and Marwin Dionisio, EAC’s Ralph Robin and Allen Liwag, Mapua’s Paolo Hernandez and Warren Bonifacio, and AU’s Gelo Sablan and Kai Oliva.

Unlike in past editions, this year’s version will have a new twist as GMA Kapuso Stars headed by Mark Herras, Jason Abalos and Rocco Nacino among others are joining the game.

Other personalities enlisted were David Licauco, Mavy Legaspi, Luis Hontiveros, Eric Vijandre, Gil Cuerva, Pancho Magno, Jose Sarasola, Paul Salas and Kirst Viray.

GMA is the league’s official television partner.