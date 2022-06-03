^

Lito Adiwang upbeat on stablemate Jenelyn Olsim's chances in upcoming fight

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
June 3, 2022 | 1:53pm
Lito Adiwang (L) and Jenelyn Olsim
ONE Championship

MANILA, Philippines -- Team Lakay strawweight contender Lito Adiwang is optimistic for his teammate Jenelyn Olsim as the latter prepares for her clash with Brazil's Julie Mezabarba in ONE 158: Tawanchai vs Larsen in Singapore tonight.

Now keenly watching from the sidelines after suffering an injury in his last fight, Adiwang said he is confident in Olsim's abilities to win.

"Alam ko namang pinaghandaan nila yun sa training. They checked Julie out, also, para sa akin, dapat yung presence of mind lang niya," Adiwang told Philstar.com.

Olsim faces a quick turnaround after delivering a bronze medal for Team Philippines in the recently concluded Southeast Asian Games in Vietnam where she competed in Vovinam.

She looks to bring her momentum from Hanoi to the ONE circle, aiming to bounce back after a loss against India's Ritu Phogat in October of last year.

Olsim took the Phogat bout on short notice whereas this fight with Mezabarba left her with a lot more time to prepare, tracing back to her training for the SEA Games.

For Adiwang, it's just a matter of applying all she had done in preparation for the fight once the bell rings Friday night.

"Sana maideliver niya yung mga gameplans na hinanda nila," he said.

Olsim currently has a 1-1 record in the atomweight division of the Singapore promotion. She hopes to shake up the division more with a win over the Brazilian fighter.

Olsim vs Mezabarba is an offering in the lead card of ONE 158 headlined by a featherweight muay thai bout between Tawanchai PK.Saenchai and Niclas Larsen.

