Fiery start propels Harigae to US Womenâ€™s Open lead; Saso, 2 other Pinays falter

Fiery start propels Harigae to US Women’s Open lead; Saso, 2 other Pinays falter

Mina Harigae of the United States lines up a putt on the 17th hole during the first round of the 2022 US Women's Open at Pine Needles Lodge and Golf Club on June 02, 2022 in Southern Pines, North Carolina.

MANILA, Philippines – Mina Harigae flashed awesome driving and exceptional putting, producing a major career-best of seven-under 64 to seize a one-stroke lead over Swede amateur Ingrid Lindblad at the start of the US Women’s Open in Southern Pines, North Carolina Thursday (Friday, Manila time).

Meanwhile, defending champion Yuka Saso faced early elimination with a woeful 77.

Related Stories Defending champ Saso way off leaders in US Open with 77

Filipina golfers Bianca Pagdanganan and Dottie Ardina likewise failed to solve the Pine Needles puzzle and stood at the brink with 75 and 78, respectively, in the $10 million championship that also saw a slew of aces flourish and a number of others stumble in sweltering heat.

But Harigae proved she’s up to the task. Teeing off on No. 1, the 13-year LPGA veteran, still in pursuit of a first Tour win in more than 250 starts, birdied the first two holes, hit three more in the next seven for a sizzling 30 at the 35-36 layout. She yielded a stroke on the par-5 but recovered with back-to-back birdies from No. 12 and repeated the feat after bogeying No. 14 for that 64.

“I was putting really well out there. I haven’t had any tournament or rounds so far this year where I was putting confidently, so today was the first day,” said Harigae, the 2007 US Women’s Amateur champion who hit all 14 fairways, missed four greens, including a failed bid from the bunkers, but finished with a remarkable 24-putt performance.

“Right off the get-go, Nos. 1 and 2, I made gettable putts, you know 7 to 10 feet. That really got my confidence going,” she said.

In contrast, Saso wrestled with her driver and struggled on the layout's undulating surface, ending up with five frontside bogeys that sandwiched a birdie on No. 6. Pressed to rebound, she stumbled with another mishap on the 11th, bogeyed the par-5 15th and put to naught a birdie on No, 16 with a closing bogey.

She wound up with an uncharacteristic 39-38 and fell to a share of 133rd in a field of 156.

The ICTSI-backed Saso, who anchored her major breakthrough last year in San Francisco on superb driving and putting, hit just five fairways on a subdued 254-yard driving clip. She missed eight greens and finished with 34 putts, stats that surely won’t stand a chance in a tournament of US Women’s Open magnitude.

Pagdanganan did give her a chance to contend with two birdies in the first three holes from No. 9. But the power-hitting Filipina failed to cash in on that big start, making three bogeys in a four-hole stretch from No. 12 and dropping two strokes on the par-4 17th.

She birdied the next but fumbled with another double bogey on No. 1 before trading a birdie on the second with a bogey on No. 7. Her 75 dropped her to joint 111th, three strokes below the projected cutoff score.

Ardina, on the other hand, blew it all with a 42 start from No. 9 marred by a double-bogey on No. 10. The recent Copper Rock Championship winner on the Epson Tour shot two birdies in the last eight holes but made a triple-bogey on the par-3 No. 5 and tumbled to a share of 139th with a 78.

Meanwhile, Lindblad came away with the best output by an amateur in a major championship, firing away seven birdies against a long bogey for an impressive 65 that put her just a stroke adrift of the hot-starting Harigae.

Three-time major winner Anna Nordqvist, also from Sweden, outplayed Saso in their threesome with reigning US Amateur champion Jensen Castle (74), bucking a bogey on No. 6 with five birdies at the back as she tied American Ryan O’Toole and world No. 4 Minjee Lee at third with 67, three strokes off Harigae.

Lexi Thompson, out to atone for her backside foldup that led to Saso’s playoff win over Nasa Hataoka at the Olympic Club last year, shot a 68 to put herself in early contention in a tie for sixth with fellow American Ally Ewing while world No. 1 Jin Young Ko put in a 69 for joint eighth with fellow Koreans Sei Young Kim and Sung Hyun Park, the former world No. 1, England’s Bronte Law, Finland’s Matilda Castren, Amy Olson of the US and another Swede bet Madelene Sagstrom.

World No. 2 Nelly Korda likewise made a good account of herself despite lack of competitive play the past two months, carding a one-under 70 for a share of 18th with Aussie Hannah Green, recent Match Play event winner Eun Hee Ji, Japanese Sakura Koiwai and Thai Pajaree Anannarukarn.

But the likes of Michelle Wie West, in her final event before stepping out of the sport for good, and Ariya Jutanugarn faltered with 73s, Swede legend Annika Sorenstam and former US Open champion hobbled with 74s, Hinako Shibuno skied to a 76 and Ai Suzuki wavered with a 78.