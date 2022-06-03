Team Secret reclaims Valorant Challengers Philippines crown

MANILA, Philippines – Team Secret have completed their redemption arc as they once again emerged victorious in the second stage of the Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) Challengers-Philippines, after knocking down Oasis Gaming, 3-1, in the grand finals last Sunday.

Team Secret had ruled the 2021 editions, even clinching the Southeast Asian title during Stage 3 and reaching the top eight of the Valorant Champions.

But Stage 1 of the 2022 season saw the team face multiple losses in the group stages and eventually eliminated early during the playoffs, finishing at fifth to sixth place.

Stage Two saw the return of the dominant Filipino champions with Team Secret topping the group stages with a win-loss record of 6-1.

They then swept the playoffs, 2-0, against teams South Built Esports, the VCT PH 2022 Stage 1 champions, and Rex Regum Qeon to set up a grand finals match against Oasis Gaming, the team that eliminated them back in Stage 1.

Both teams started the grand finals with a bang as Game One ended up going through four overtimes. But Team Secret eventually took the Icebox map at 17-15.

They quickly followed it with a 13-9 victory in the Ascent Map to take them to matchpoint.

A come-from-behind win at the third map Breeze extended the series as Oasis Gaming saw a dominant second half run, 10-13. But Team Secret did not make the same mistake in the fourth map, ending things quickly with a 13-6 victory to secure yet another Philippine championship under their belt.

Team Secret along with Oasis Gaming are immediately qualified for the VCT Challengers APAC Stage 2 group stages on June 15, while third seed Rex Regum Qeon will have to earn their spot via the play-ins starting June 9.