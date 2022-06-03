^

Rock ‘n’ Roll run series draws huge field

The Philippine Star
June 3, 2022 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — More than 4,000 runners have so far signed up with the numbers expected to double up in the next two weeks or so before the Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series is fired off in Manila on June 19.

This marks the first time that the four-category event will be staged in Southeast Asia, thus drawing a curious mix of entries, from regular campaigners to weekend and recreational runners all wanting to experience the thrill and excitement of night racing with twists and innovations.

Registration is ongoing at www.runrocknroll.com.manila with onsite listup at Garmin stores (through cash and Gcash mode of payment) at Glorietta I, SM Mall of Asia, SM Megamall, The Podium, Ayala Vertis North, SM North, SM Aura, Uptown and Alabang Town Center.

The 5K and 10K races are set to flag off at the break of dawn while the 21K and 42K events will be held early evening, according to the organizing Sunrise Events, Inc.

Fees are pegged at P950 for 5K, P1,850 for 10K, P2,450 for half-marathon and P2,650 for the 42K run. For the Remix Challenge, rates are P3,600 for marathon +5K, P4,100 for marathon +10K, P3,800 for half-marathon +5K and P3,400 for half-marathon +10K.

RockNRollMNL (Facebook) and asicsrnrmanila (Instagram) are the social media accounts of the event backed by Alaska, Gatorade, The Philippine STAR and Lightwater.

The races will start in front of Rizal Park and will pass through landmark streets.

