Ateneo wallops winless UE to fan Final Four bid

MANILA, Philippines — The Ateneo Blue Eagles made short work of the UE Lady Warriors to keep a Final Four slot still within reach, 25-16, 25-22, 25-11, in the UAAP Season 84 women's volleyball tournament at the Mall of Asia Arena Thursday.

The defending champions, now winners of back-to-back games, kept themselves level with the Adamson Lady Falcons at the No. 4 spot with identical 6-5 slates.

They face each other in their next game on Saturday.

The Katipunan-based squad dominated the match, save for some scary moments in the second set where UE took a 16-15 lead at the second technical timeout.

Still, Ateneo was able to grind out the victory for the 2-0 set lead.

That seemed to put the life out of the Lady Warriors' challenge as Ateneo was able to zoom to a quick 8-2 start in the third set closer.

It was Ateneo all the way in the third set as they ended up with the lopsided win to clinch the victory, 25-11.

Vanie Gandler paced Ateneo with 14 points, 13 of which came from attacks.

UE hopes to try to barge into the win column anew against the DLSU Lady Spikers also on Saturday.