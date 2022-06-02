Pinays post silver-bronze finish in Thai 3x3 tiff

MANILA, Philippines -- Philippine women's 3x3 squads Uratex Dream and Discovery Perlas took home the silver and bronze medals after a successful stint in the 2022 3x3 Basketball Thai Super League at Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya in Thailand on Thursday.

Women's National Basketball League 3x3 champs Uratex Dream suffered only one loss in the competition, against Shoot It Dragons of Thailand in the final, 11-17.

The Dream made it to the gold medal match after besting Discovery Perlas in an all-Filipino semifinal, 20-15.

Perlas, meanwhile, bounced back in battle for third place game against another Thai team Srircha Eagle, 21-18, to claim a podium finish.

Earlier in the day, the Dream and Perlas fended off Malaysia Rising Star and NK Bangkok Club in the quarterfinals.

The silver medalists are Alyssa Villamor, Eunique Chan, Kaye Pingol and Kristina Deacon.

Meanwhile, Discovery Perlas have Allana Lim, Hazelle Yam, Joan Grajales and Misaela Larosa on their roster.

In men's action beginning Friday, the Philippines also has two teams on deck — the Zamboanga Valientes and Pretty Huge.