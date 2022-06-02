^

Lady Bulldogs extend streak, nip Lady Falcons for twice-to-beat bonus

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
June 2, 2022 | 6:19pm
The NU Lady Bulldogs improved to 11-0 with the help of Alyssa Solomon's 20 points vs Adamson
MANILA, Philippines — The NU Lady Bulldogs reasserted their dominance of the competition in the UAAP Season 84 women's volleyball tournament with a four-set victory over the Adamson Lady Falcons, 25-20, 25-17, 13-25, 25-13, at the Mall of Asia Arena on Thursday.

Remaining undefeated with three games left in eliminations, the Lady Bulldogs assured themselves of a twice-to-beat advantage come the Final Four.

But with them currently 11-0 and still in the running for a sweep and an outright finals berth, the bonus might not even matter.

NU stamped class on Adamson in the first two sets as it looked ready to claim another straight sets victory for the win.

But the San Marcelino-based squad jolted NU awake with a dominant 25-13 third set win to extend the game into a fourth frame.

The Lady Bulldogs quickly got back in form, though, as they jumped to an early 10-3 lead.

While Adamson got themselves within striking distance in the middle of the frame, 8-11, a 14-5 finishing kick from the Lady Bulldogs shut the door on the competition.

NU thus continues to avoid a five-set match this season.

Alyssa Solomon led the barrage for NU with 20 points while Michaela Belen and Princess Robles chipped in 18 and 12 markers, respectively.

Next for NU are the UP Fighting Maroons, who are looking to keep their Final Four hopes alive on Saturday.

Adamson, for its part, clashes with Ateneo.

