^

Sports

UAAP volleyball: Lady Spikers topple Tigresses, gain solo 2nd place

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
June 2, 2022 | 3:09pm
UAAP volleyball: Lady Spikers topple Tigresses, gain solo 2nd place
Leila Cruz (L) and Fifi Sharma
UAAP

MANILA, Philippines – The DLSU Lady Spikers rose to solo second in the standings of the UAAP Season 84 women's volleyball tournament after a four-set drubbing of the UST Golden Tigresses, 25-23, 25-17, 22-25, 25-8, at the Mall of Asia Arena on Thursday.

Improving to 8-3 for the season, the Lady Spikers avenged their first round loss to the Espana-based squad where they fell in a five-set thriller.

Save for a UST run that almost pulled the rug from under La Salle in the opening set as they came back from five points down to tie the set late, 23-all, the Golden Tigresses looked a half step slower against the Lady Spikers.

But UST managed to avoid a sweep as it took the lead late in the third frame with a scorching 9-1 run, 21-18.

Though four straight points for La Salle flipped the script with a 22-21 advantage for DLSU, the Tigresses uncorked their own 4-0 run to extend the game, 25-22.

Despite their third set win, UST fell flat in the fourth set that saw La Salle up big, 16-5, at the second technical timeout.

Not wanting to extend the game anymore, La Salle pounced on the closeout.

Five Lady Spikers finished in double-digit scoring with Leila Cruz leading all scorers with her 15 markers.

Fifi Sharma and Thea Gagate also added 13 points each.

Imee Hernandez and Ypril Tapia paced UST in the loss with 12 points apiece.

Next for La Salle is a hapless UE side looking for its first win of the season. Meanwhile, UST takes on FEU for a bounce-back win. Both games are slated for Saturday.

UAAP

VOLLEYBALL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
So defeats chess world champ Carlsen anew

So defeats chess world champ Carlsen anew

By Joey Villar | 3 hours ago
Wesley So may not be a world chess champion just yet. But beating the best in the planet twice in a three-day span is the...
Sports
fbtw
Ravena bros, Parks offer advice for Filipinos aspiring to play in B. League

Ravena bros, Parks offer advice for Filipinos aspiring to play in B. League

By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Now with more Filipinos considering the Asian league as a landing spot after college hoops, like recently graduated Green...
Sports
fbtw
Gilas to host India anew

Gilas to host India anew

By Joaquin Henson | 17 hours ago
Gilas will play India in the third window of the FIBA World Cup Qualifiers for Asia at the MOA Arena on July 3. Last February,...
Sports
fbtw
Duterte doubles incentives for SEA Games medalists

Duterte doubles incentives for SEA Games medalists

By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Under Republic Act 10699 or the “National Athletes and Coaches Benefits and Incentives Act”, individual medals...
Sports
fbtw
Fil-Am Jalen Green made East Asia Super League ambassador

Fil-Am Jalen Green made East Asia Super League ambassador

By Luisa Morales | 6 hours ago
Made official on Thursday, Green will be active in the league's digital content and activations moving forward.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Aussie boxing champ Kambosos underscores Pacquiao's role in his rise

Aussie boxing champ Kambosos underscores Pacquiao's role in his rise

1 hour ago
George “Ferocious” Kambosos has risen from humble beginnings to the precipice of being crowned undisputed lightweight...
Sports
fbtw
Rock &lsquo;n&rsquo; Roll run series attracts over 4,000 runners

Rock ‘n’ Roll run series attracts over 4,000 runners

1 hour ago
More than 4,000 runners have so far signed up with the numbers expected to double up in the next two weeks or so before the...
Sports
fbtw
Ex-Mapua teammates join forces for life beyond the court

Ex-Mapua teammates join forces for life beyond the court

By Rick Olivares | 1 hour ago
Exactly 10 years since the last time they played hoops together, former Mapua Red Robins teammates Jayjay Alejandro, Ace Basas...
Sports
fbtw
Ego-free zone carries Warriors back to NBA Finals

Ego-free zone carries Warriors back to NBA Finals

2 hours ago
Draymond Green believes keeping locker room egos in check has carried the Golden State Warriors back to the NBA Finals.
Sports
fbtw
Caloocan fends off Laguna, Olongapo to stay undefeated in Wesley So Cup

Caloocan fends off Laguna, Olongapo to stay undefeated in Wesley So Cup

By Rick Olivares | 2 hours ago
Now, the Caloocan LoadManna Knights are humming.
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with