UAAP volleyball: Lady Spikers topple Tigresses, gain solo 2nd place

MANILA, Philippines – The DLSU Lady Spikers rose to solo second in the standings of the UAAP Season 84 women's volleyball tournament after a four-set drubbing of the UST Golden Tigresses, 25-23, 25-17, 22-25, 25-8, at the Mall of Asia Arena on Thursday.

Improving to 8-3 for the season, the Lady Spikers avenged their first round loss to the Espana-based squad where they fell in a five-set thriller.

Save for a UST run that almost pulled the rug from under La Salle in the opening set as they came back from five points down to tie the set late, 23-all, the Golden Tigresses looked a half step slower against the Lady Spikers.

But UST managed to avoid a sweep as it took the lead late in the third frame with a scorching 9-1 run, 21-18.

Though four straight points for La Salle flipped the script with a 22-21 advantage for DLSU, the Tigresses uncorked their own 4-0 run to extend the game, 25-22.

Despite their third set win, UST fell flat in the fourth set that saw La Salle up big, 16-5, at the second technical timeout.

Not wanting to extend the game anymore, La Salle pounced on the closeout.

Five Lady Spikers finished in double-digit scoring with Leila Cruz leading all scorers with her 15 markers.

Fifi Sharma and Thea Gagate also added 13 points each.

Imee Hernandez and Ypril Tapia paced UST in the loss with 12 points apiece.

Next for La Salle is a hapless UE side looking for its first win of the season. Meanwhile, UST takes on FEU for a bounce-back win. Both games are slated for Saturday.