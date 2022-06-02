UP keeps Final Four hopes burning with rout of also-ran FEU

Ethan Arce (C) and the UP Fighting Maroons improved their record to 5-6 in the UAAP Season 84 women's volleyball tournament at the Mall of Asia Arena on Thursday

MANILA, Philippines — The UP women's volleyball team stayed in contention for the Final Four in the UAAP Season 84 women's volleyball tournament after a dominant showing over the listless FEU Lady Tamaraws, 25-10, 25-19, 25-7, at the Mall of Asia Arena on Thursday.

The Diliman-based squad made quick work of the already-eliminated Lady Tams to notch their fifth win of the season while also snapping a two-game losing skid.

Taking the victory meant that UP remained in the race for a Final four spot with the five teams above them in the standings already having at least five wins as well.

Player of the Game Mai Sotomil did an efficient job of distributing the rock with three UP players in twin-digit scoring.

Alyssa Bertolano led all scorers with 14 points off of 10 spikes and four aces.

Ethan Arce and Stephanie Bustrillo contributed 13 and 12 markers, respectively.

Sotomil ended the game with 18 excellent sets compared to just four from her FEU counterpart Gillianne Gallo.

Next up for the Fighting Maroons are the currently undefeated National University Lady Bulldogs on Saturday, June 4.