'All's well': After viral spitting incident, MPBL's Garcia, Casajeros bury hatchet

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
June 2, 2022 | 11:47am
San Juan assistant coach Yong Garcia (R) and Valenzuela's Lord Casajeros (L) have settled their rift with Sen. Jinggoy Estrada as mediator
Facebook / San Juan Knights - Go For Gold

MANILA, Philippines — San Juan assistant coach Yong Garcia and Valenzuela's Lord Casajeros have let bygones be bygones following their viral spitting incident in the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL) Monday night.

Garcia and Casajeros made headlines earlier this week after the coach was seen spitting on the player's shoulder during the clash between their two teams at the FilOil Flying V Centre.

The whole ordeal drew flak from the Filipino sports community as the act did not reflect well on Garcia's professionalism and role on the coaching staff.

Adding to that was the danger of COVID-19 that's still very much present.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by HOOPJUNKIE (@hoopjunkie)

The San Juan Knights themselves have already slapped sanctions on Garcia, suspending him for a month without pay for his actions.

But it looks like the personal issue between the two has already been resolved.

The Knights posted on Facebook a photo of the two shaking hands with Sen. Jinggoy Estrada in the middle.

Estrada reportedly served as mediator betweeen the two parties.

"All's well," was the caption on the team's post.

