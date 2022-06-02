Filipina squads Uratex Dream, Discovery Perlas thrive in Thai 3x3 tiff

MANILA, Philippines — Philippine 3x3 teams Uratex Dream and Discovery Perlas had a productive first day of action in the 2022 3x3 Basketball Thai Super League at Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya in Thailand on Wednesday.

The Dream, who are back-to-back 3x3 champions in the Women's National Basketball League (WNBL), went undefeated in Pool A to claim the top spot entering the quarterfinals Thursday.

Against ball clubs from Laos, Thailand and Singapore, the Dream finished all their games with time to spare as they breached 21 points in the three outings.

Their most dominant win came against Singapore's Jumpshot, who they clobbered, 21-7.

The Dream, represented by Alyssa Villamor, Eunique Chan, Kaye Pingol and Kristina Deacon, are seeded first in the tournament.

Meanwhile, Discovery Perlas suffered one defeat in Pool B for a 2-1 record as they lost to Thailand's Shoot It Dragons, 17-21.

But in their last game of the day, Discovery, made up of former national team player Allana Lim, Hazelle Yam, Joan Grajales and Misaela Larosa, was able to bounce back with a 21-14 victory over the Malaysia Rising Stars to claim the second spot in their pool heading into the knockout rounds.

Because of their seedings, the two Filipino squads may possibly meet in the semifinals if they both win their respective quarterfinals games later today.

The Dream face off against the Rising Stars while Discovery Perlas clash with a home team NK Bangkok Club.

The Philippines also has two teams in the men's side with Zamboanga Valientes and Pretty Huge seeing action beginning Friday.