Fil-Am Jalen Green made East Asia Super League ambassador

Jalen Green #0 of the Houston Rockets high fives fans following a game against the Atlanta Hawks at Toyota Center on April 10, 2022 in Houston, Texas.

MANILA, Philippines — Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green has been named an ambassador for the East Asia Super League (EASL).

Made official on Thursday, Green will be active in the league's digital content and activations moving forward.

According to the EASL, their work with Green will provide an "in-depth" and "authentic" look into his everyday life, focusing on his Asian heritage, his journey to the NBA, his love for fashion, and more.

Green is Filipino-American, with her mother tracing her roots to Ilocos Sur.

The PBA officially joined the EASL last year, making it a pioneer member of the regional tilt that also features ball clubs from China, South Korea, Japan and Taiwan.

Green's coming on board, according to the EASL, will look to grow the regional league more with the young star's following -- especially in the Philippines.

The EASL will be pitting Asia's eight best teams from the region's top leagues together in weekly game days for a $1 million purse.

The EASL said it aims to be one of the top three leagues in the world in terms of audience size and commercial revenue by 2025.