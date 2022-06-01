^

Sports

Flag switch no big deal for Yuka Saso

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
June 1, 2022 | 2:54pm
Flag switch no big deal for Yuka Saso
Yuka Saso

MANILA, Philippines – It’s been six months since Yuka Saso started carrying the Japanese flag across her name at resumption of her LPGA campaign, dropping the Philippine tricolors that had accompanied her since she began competing overseas as a jungolfer then as an amateur a decade or so ago.

But while she described the “career-move” as a tough decision to make, she has learned to live with having the crimson-red disc on a white background flag on her shirt, bag and beside her name.

“I grew up in the Philippines and I played big events with the Philippine flag beside my name, so it was a big decision,” said Saso, who announced her citizenship preference when she made her return to the LPGA of Japan Tour last November.

Born in San Ildefonso, Bulacan to a Japanese father and Filipino mother, the ICTSI-backed Saso stressed that her team’s decision was aided by the Japanese passport making travel easier in the post-pandemic world, according to Japan Times.

Also under Japan’s nationality law, dual citizens must select their nationality by the age of 22.

“It was very difficult…I’m a pro golfer. I needed to make a decision that was good for my job,” said Saso, who will turn 21 on June 20.

“I think everybody knows that the Japan passport is more powerful, it takes less work with the stuff outside golf,” said Saso during a recent video call from the US.

But for her, it’s a non-issue, saying: “It’s still the same me, it’s just the flag,” she said.

Saso swept the individual gold medals and led the Philippines to the team championship in the World Junior Girls Championship in Canada in 2016 and in the Asian Games in Jakarta in 2018.

She also carried the Philippine flag in the Tokyo Olympics last year.

“I felt very honored to represent my mom’s country, those big events…all those memories,” she said.

“Hopefully, people will not think that I abandoned the Philippines, because I love the Philippines, I also love Japan,” she said.

Saso made the Filipinos proud one early Monday morning in June 2021 when she fought back from five down in the last nine holes and edged fellow Japanese Nasa Hataoka on the third playoff hole to score a major breakthrough, also her first LPGA win, at the Olympic Golf Club in San Francisco.

As the Philippines reeled from the stigma of its shock loss in the sport it loves most in a low-tiered regional meet last month, Filipinos are hoping and praying that Saso would be able to buck the tall odds again and reign in women’s pro golf grandest stage come Monday.

GOLF

YUKA SASO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Ravena bros, Parks offer advice for Filipinos aspiring to play in B. League

Ravena bros, Parks offer advice for Filipinos aspiring to play in B. League

By Luisa Morales | 5 hours ago
Now with more Filipinos considering the Asian league as a landing spot after college hoops, like recently graduated Green...
Sports
fbtw

War against poachers

By Joaquin M. Henson | 16 hours ago
PBA chairman Ricky Vargas minced no words in declaring war on unregistered agents at the forefront of poaching players from the pro league to bring them overseas during the preseason press conference at the Conrad...
Sports
fbtw
Warriors, Celtics poised for NBA Finals classic

Warriors, Celtics poised for NBA Finals classic

5 hours ago
A resurgent Golden State Warriors are bidding to reclaim their throne at basketball's summit against a Boston Celtics team...
Sports
fbtw
Juan Gomez de Liano boosts Zamboanga Valientes 3x3 squad in Thailand Super League

Juan Gomez de Liano boosts Zamboanga Valientes 3x3 squad in Thailand Super League

By Roy Luarca | 4 hours ago
The Zamboanga Valientes return to the international stage as they will compete in the International 3x3 Thailand Super L...
Sports
fbtw
Blackwater Bossing takes hit as Paul Desiderio tears ACL

Blackwater Bossing takes hit as Paul Desiderio tears ACL

By Luisa Morales | 6 hours ago
The rebuilding Bossing, who are looking to turn things around after a tough season last year, will miss Desiderio's contributions...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Sarangani, Bacolod improve win streaks in MPBL

Sarangani, Bacolod improve win streaks in MPBL

By Roy Luarca | 1 hour ago
Sarangani and Bacolod stretched their win runs in contrasting fashion on Tuesday in the MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball...
Sports
fbtw
PBA star Scottie Thompson has new World Balance shoe colorways, apparel

PBA star Scottie Thompson has new World Balance shoe colorways, apparel

By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
Having released Thompson's signature shoe "ST1" last November, the brand has entertained the idea of adding new colorways...
Sports
fbtw
Ginebra&rsquo;s Joe Devance retires from PBA

Ginebra’s Joe Devance retires from PBA

By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
Former PBA No. 1 pick Joe Devance has decided to hang up his sneakers after 13 seasons in the league.
Sports
fbtw
Flag switch no big deal for Yuka Saso

Flag switch no big deal for Yuka Saso

By Jan Veran | 1 hour ago
It’s been six months since Yuka Saso started carrying the Japanese flag across her name at resumption of her LPGA ...
Sports
fbtw
Byeong Hun An is #TOURBound after eclipsing points threshold

Byeong Hun An is #TOURBound after eclipsing points threshold

1 hour ago
With a win at the LECOM Suncoast Classic in February, a T2 last month, and another trio of top-25s this season, South Korea’s...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with