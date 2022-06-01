Flag switch no big deal for Yuka Saso

MANILA, Philippines – It’s been six months since Yuka Saso started carrying the Japanese flag across her name at resumption of her LPGA campaign, dropping the Philippine tricolors that had accompanied her since she began competing overseas as a jungolfer then as an amateur a decade or so ago.

But while she described the “career-move” as a tough decision to make, she has learned to live with having the crimson-red disc on a white background flag on her shirt, bag and beside her name.

“I grew up in the Philippines and I played big events with the Philippine flag beside my name, so it was a big decision,” said Saso, who announced her citizenship preference when she made her return to the LPGA of Japan Tour last November.

Born in San Ildefonso, Bulacan to a Japanese father and Filipino mother, the ICTSI-backed Saso stressed that her team’s decision was aided by the Japanese passport making travel easier in the post-pandemic world, according to Japan Times.

Also under Japan’s nationality law, dual citizens must select their nationality by the age of 22.

“It was very difficult…I’m a pro golfer. I needed to make a decision that was good for my job,” said Saso, who will turn 21 on June 20.

“I think everybody knows that the Japan passport is more powerful, it takes less work with the stuff outside golf,” said Saso during a recent video call from the US.

But for her, it’s a non-issue, saying: “It’s still the same me, it’s just the flag,” she said.

Saso swept the individual gold medals and led the Philippines to the team championship in the World Junior Girls Championship in Canada in 2016 and in the Asian Games in Jakarta in 2018.

She also carried the Philippine flag in the Tokyo Olympics last year.

“I felt very honored to represent my mom’s country, those big events…all those memories,” she said.

“Hopefully, people will not think that I abandoned the Philippines, because I love the Philippines, I also love Japan,” she said.

Saso made the Filipinos proud one early Monday morning in June 2021 when she fought back from five down in the last nine holes and edged fellow Japanese Nasa Hataoka on the third playoff hole to score a major breakthrough, also her first LPGA win, at the Olympic Golf Club in San Francisco.

As the Philippines reeled from the stigma of its shock loss in the sport it loves most in a low-tiered regional meet last month, Filipinos are hoping and praying that Saso would be able to buck the tall odds again and reign in women’s pro golf grandest stage come Monday.