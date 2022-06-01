^

Duterte doubles incentives for SEA Games medalists

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
June 1, 2022 | 2:26pm
Duterte doubles incentives for SEA Games medalists
President Rodrigo Duterte (L) with Philippine chef de mission to the 31st Southeast Asian Games Mon Fernandez
PSC

MANILA, Philippines – Things just got sweeter for Team Philippines' medalists in the recently concluded 31st Southeast Asian Games held in Vietnam last month.

This after outgoing President Rodrigo Duterte announced that he will be doubling the incentives set to be received by those who raked in medals in the biennial meet.

Under Republic Act 10699 or the “National Athletes and Coaches Benefits and Incentives Act”, individual medals have corresponding rewards, with a gold worth P300,000, silver P150,000, and bronze P60,000.

Duterte announced his decision during Team Philippines' courtesy call to Malacanang on Tuesday.

"Please know that I really recognize all the tedious preparations you have made to perform your best in this regional sports competition. Just like a father to every Filipino, I am very proud of you," said Duterte.

The Filipino contingent in Vietnam came home with 52 golds, 70 silvers and 105 bronzes as they finished fourth overall.

Individually, gymnast Carlos Yulo will be getting P3.6 million for his five-gold, two-silver haul in Vietnam.

Likewise, the dancesport duo of Sean Mischa Aranar and Ana Leonila, who took three golds, will be given P900,000 each.

Double-gold medalists like Kim Mangrobang and Rubilen Amit will be given P1.2 million each for their feats.

Also given out by Duterte on Tuesday was the Order of Lapu-Lapu with the rank of Kamagi to medalists who were not able to receive the same citation during the incentives ceremony for the country's medalists in the 30th SEA Games back in 2019.

Among those who were awarded the honor was billiards legend Efren "Bata" Reyes, who took home bronze in the men's 1-cushion carom singles.

