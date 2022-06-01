Saso takes crack at matching legends' feats in US Women's Open

Yuka Saso of the Philippines on the third hole during the second round of the CME Group Tour Championship at Tiburon Golf Club on November 19, 2021 in Naples, Florida.

MANILA, Philippines – From an amazing 12-month reign as US Women’s Open champ, to a virtual star treatment at Pine Needles Lodge and Golf Club, to a chance of joining legends Annika Sorenstam of Sweden and Aussie Karrie Webb in record books, Yuka Saso has kept her meek and modest outlook.

So unlike the fierceness and resoluteness she flaunted in her incredible major title run at the Olympic Club in San Francisco last year.

“It was amazing, it was life-changing, and at the same time, to have the trophy for a year, it was awesome,” said Saso during Tuesday’s Open press conference in Southern Pines, North Carolina (Wednesday, Manila time).

Though she has learned to embrace being a major champion, Saso hasn't changed her mindset.

When told that her pictures are everywhere in the venue, at the front door, elevator and elsewhere, she said: “Yeah, it feels great. I just feel shy a little. But yeah, I’m grateful for everything the USGA has done. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime experience.”

She, however, has a chance to make it twice a major feat beginning Thursday (Friday in Manila) when the sport’s most prestigious championship is unveiled at the challenging Pine Needles layout.

Sorenstam won the Open at Broadmoor in Colorado in 1995 and repeated at Pine Needles the following year while Webb reigned at Merit Club in Illinois in 2000 and matched the former’s feat a year later.

But the ICTSI-backed Saso is quick to play down her chances of matching the two golfing greats’ feats, saying: “I wouldn’t compare myself to Annika and Karrie. They’re awesome players. They’re legends.”

Then she added; “I will do my best, but whatever the outcome is, I’ll be grateful.”

She is most appreciative of her being able to earn an LPGA card and play full-time on the world's premier women's circuit in the next four years.

"I think that's the biggest memory that I'll have," she said. "I think meeting Rory (McIlroy), too. I think that's the best part from last year after winning the Open."

Heading to the record $10 million championship against the best of the best, Saso said her game is at where she would want it to be following a series of so-so finishes marred by two missed cut stints this season.

“My game is okay. I have worked on every part of my game. Everything,” she said. “I think, in the US Open, you need everything, not just one part of your game. I think everything has to be good.”

With Pine Needles spruced up to championship conditions and its last line of defense ready to challenge the best iron player and putter, a wild start and wilder finish could be in the works.

“Course is great, very beautiful, very difficult, especially the greens,” said Saso. “There’s a lot of falls off.”

World No. 1 Jin Young Ko is also putting emphasis on iron play and putting, stressing: “Iron shots (are key) because the greens look bigger but landing area is smaller, so we need to like dart irons.”

“I played 14 holes Monday and I kind of walked the rest in and then I played the front nine Tuesday,” said world No. 2 Nelly Korda, who is back after a two-month layoff due to blood clot in her arm.

“It’s really nice, beautiful, small greens, lots of falloffs. The greens are definitely going to be hard this week. But I’m excited to get it going,” added Korda.

That should all the more spice up the chase for the juicy top $1.8 million purse with the rest of the top 10 in the current world ranking all geared up for a four-day battle of shotmaking, wits and nerves, including Lydia Ko, Minjee Lee, Atthaya Thitikul, Lexi Thompson, Nasa Hataoka, In Bee Park, Hyo Joo Kim and Sei Young Kim.

Saso battled from five down in the last nine holes to force a playoff then nipped Hataoka on the third extra hole to score a major breakthrough and a first LPGA title last year.

But to score a repeat and match Sorenstam and Webb’s feat, Saso is plotting a simple approach.

“Play good golf,” said Saso with a laughter.

The next four days from Thursday, however, will be no laughing matter as the huge 166-player field, including ICTSI teammates Bianca Pagdanganan and Dottie Ardina, fight for the 60 plus ties slots into the weekend and the survivors gut it out for a crack in the richest ever purse stake in women’s pro gof.

“I just want to enjoy and have fun. I actually don’t know. I don’t even know if I’m nervous or not. Yeah, I don’t know,” said Saso.