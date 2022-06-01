Alexander Volkov guns for win in UFC Fight Night

UFC Fight Night: Volkov vs. Rozenstruik will be the Russian’s fourth headline match in the premier combat sports organization in the world.

MANILA, Philippines – Russian mixed martial arts fighter Alexander Volkov knows the importance of his upcoming match against Surinamese counterpart Jairzinho Rozenstruik in UFC Fight Night on Sunday, June 5 at the Apex in Las Vegas.

For starters, Volkov (34-10-0) hopes to rebound from a disappointing first round loss to Briton Tom Aspinall last March 19 in London. And second, he knows a win will inch him closer to his dream of winning the UFC heavyweight belt.

Although of course, he will go up against some really tough hombres in the division, including reigning champion Francis Ngannou.

First things first: he needs to get a win over Rozenstruik (12-3-0).

“It will be a tough match because he is a very good kickboxer,” Volkov noted of the tactic opponents usually try to inflict on his 6’7” frame. “He will find that I am also good at defending kicks and takedowns. And I am good at grappling.”

Volkov, though, will not throw caution to the wind.

Rozenstruik is also coming off a loss to Curtis Blaydes in September 25 last year. He will no doubt want a win if he too wishes to get in line for a shot at Ngannou’s title.

Yet, he cares not.

“I am thankful, but I just want to get a win,” he said.

The true goal for the 33-year-old Volkov is the title belt that will give him three championships across three fight organizations.

Volkov won the Bellator heavyweight championship in 2012, and the M-1 Global heavyweight title in 2016.

A UFC title will mean so much to him.

“It is what I chase,” he succinctly put forth his goal. “It will mean the world to me and my fans.”

The card will be shown live on the Premier Sports Channel on Skycable and Cignal, and on the TapGo streaming application.