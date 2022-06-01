Caloocan-Laguna, Pasig-Manila in Wesley So Cup Wednesday

MANILA, Philippines – The Caloocan LoadManna Knights face another stern test in their return to top form when they take on the Laguna Heroes Wednesday night in the Wesley So Cup of the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines.

Caloocan sits atop the northern division with a 5-0 record while Laguna is in fifth with a 3-2 slate.

However, in their head-to-head matchups in the elimination round, the Heroes are a robust 6-2, with a six-match win streak against Caloocan, which has yet to beat Laguna since the first ever All-Filipino Cup.

The last time the LoadManna Knights began the conference strong was during the inaugural All-Filipino Cup when they went 11-0.

They will also face Olongapo in the second match of the Wednesday double-header.

Another crucial encounter in the north is the battle between the Pasig King Pirates and the Manila Indios Bravos.

Pasig owns a 5-3 advantage in elimination round play against Manila, including a four-match win streak.

During last year’s Wesley So Cup, Manila took both matches but since then, it has been all Pasig.

Pasig is second with a 4-1 record — their only blemish at the hands of Caloocan — while the Indios Bravos are fourth with a 3-2 record.

Other key matches tonight include Manila battling skidding San Juan, Iloilo versus Toledo, Zamboanga taking on Negros, Toledo mixing it up with Davao, and resurgent Camarines-Iriga locking horns with Iloilo.

The matches can be streamed on PCAP’s Facebook page as well as in each squad’s respective Facebook pages.