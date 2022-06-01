^

Sports

Caloocan-Laguna, Pasig-Manila in Wesley So Cup Wednesday

Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
June 1, 2022 | 12:08pm
Caloocan-Laguna, Pasig-Manila in Wesley So Cup Wednesday

MANILA, Philippines – The Caloocan LoadManna Knights face another stern test in their return to top form when they take on the Laguna Heroes Wednesday night in the Wesley So Cup of the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines.

Caloocan sits atop the northern division with a 5-0 record while Laguna is in fifth with a 3-2 slate.

However, in their head-to-head matchups in the elimination round, the Heroes are a robust 6-2, with a six-match win streak against Caloocan, which has yet to beat Laguna since the first ever All-Filipino Cup. 

The last time the LoadManna Knights began the conference strong was during the inaugural All-Filipino Cup when they went 11-0. 

They will also face Olongapo in the second match of the Wednesday double-header. 

Another crucial encounter in the north is the battle between the Pasig King Pirates and the Manila Indios Bravos. 

Pasig owns a 5-3 advantage in elimination round play against Manila, including a four-match win streak.

During last year’s Wesley So Cup, Manila took both matches but since then, it has been all Pasig.

Pasig is second with a 4-1 record — their only blemish at the hands of Caloocan — while the Indios Bravos are fourth with a 3-2 record.

Other key matches tonight include Manila battling skidding San Juan, Iloilo versus Toledo, Zamboanga taking on Negros, Toledo mixing it up with Davao, and resurgent Camarines-Iriga locking horns with Iloilo.

The matches can be streamed on PCAP’s Facebook page as well as in each squad’s respective Facebook pages.

CHESS

PCAP
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Ravena bros, Parks offer advice for Filipinos aspiring to play in B. League

Ravena bros, Parks offer advice for Filipinos aspiring to play in B. League

By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
Now with more Filipinos considering the Asian league as a landing spot after college hoops, like recently graduated Green...
Sports
fbtw

War against poachers

By Joaquin M. Henson | 13 hours ago
PBA chairman Ricky Vargas minced no words in declaring war on unregistered agents at the forefront of poaching players from the pro league to bring them overseas during the preseason press conference at the Conrad...
Sports
fbtw

Philippines eyes better showing in Phnom Penh Games

By Joey Villar | 13 hours ago
It’s anybody’s ballgame.
Sports
fbtw
Blackwater Bossing takes hit as Paul Desiderio tears ACL

Blackwater Bossing takes hit as Paul Desiderio tears ACL

By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
The rebuilding Bossing, who are looking to turn things around after a tough season last year, will miss Desiderio's contributions...
Sports
fbtw
Warriors, Celtics poised for NBA Finals classic

Warriors, Celtics poised for NBA Finals classic

2 hours ago
A resurgent Golden State Warriors are bidding to reclaim their throne at basketball's summit against a Boston Celtics team...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Kerr the constant as Warriors' NBA dynasty endures

Kerr the constant as Warriors' NBA dynasty endures

35 minutes ago
Eight years that have seen the Golden State Warriors rise and fall and rise again have featured one constant in "visionary"...
Sports
fbtw
Saso takes crack at matching legends' feats in US Women's Open

Saso takes crack at matching legends' feats in US Women's Open

By Jan Veran | 50 minutes ago
Yuka Saso has kept her meek and modest outlook ahead of her US Women's Open title defense.
Sports
fbtw
Juan Gomez de Liano boosts Zamboanga Valientes 3x3 squad in Thailand Super League

Juan Gomez de Liano boosts Zamboanga Valientes 3x3 squad in Thailand Super League

By Roy Luarca | 59 minutes ago
The Zamboanga Valientes return to the international stage as they will compete in the International 3x3 Thailand Super L...
Sports
fbtw
Alexander Volkov guns for win in UFC Fight Night

Alexander Volkov guns for win in UFC Fight Night

By Rick Olivares | 1 hour ago
Russian mixed martial arts fighter Alexander Volkov knows the importance of his upcoming match against Surinamese counterpart...
Sports
fbtw
Fernandez falls short vs Trevisan, misses French Open semis

Fernandez falls short vs Trevisan, misses French Open semis

By Jan Veran | 1 hour ago
Hobbled by foot injury, Leylah Fernandez saw her run of three-set escapes, including a stunning reversal over Tokyo Olympic...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with