Akari becomes PVL's 10th squad

MANILA, Philippines – The Premier Volleyball League welcomed Akari Lightning & Technology Corporation as its 10th team.

"We are glad to welcome Akari to our PVL family,” said PVL president Ricky Palou. “It was three years ago when they first joined the PVL, supporting Adamson during the 2019 Collegiate Conference.

"They have been in volleyball for so long and it's good to see them go into the professional ranks," he added.

Akari will be managed by Mozzy Ravena and is still in the process of acquiring coaches and players.

It joined the country’s only professional volleyball league composed of reigning Open Conference champion Creamline, Petro Gazz, Cignal, Choco Mucho, Army, F2 Logistics, PLDT, Chery Tiggo and Bali Pure.

"We are excited to join the PVL. For Akari, it feels like we are graduating college since we are entering the pros," said Akari sports director Russell Balbacal. "For years, we have been supporting grassroots and collegiate teams. We feel like this is the right time to go a level higher."