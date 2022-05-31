^

Sports

Akari becomes PVL's 10th squad

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
May 31, 2022 | 4:33pm
Akari becomes PVL's 10th squad

MANILA, Philippines – The Premier Volleyball League welcomed Akari Lightning & Technology Corporation as its 10th team.

"We are glad to welcome Akari to our PVL family,” said PVL president Ricky Palou. “It was three years ago when they first joined the PVL, supporting Adamson during the 2019 Collegiate Conference.

"They have been in volleyball for so long and it's good to see them go into the professional ranks," he added.

Akari will be managed by Mozzy Ravena and is still in the process of acquiring coaches and players.

It joined the country’s only professional volleyball league composed of reigning Open Conference champion Creamline, Petro Gazz, Cignal, Choco Mucho, Army, F2 Logistics, PLDT, Chery Tiggo and Bali Pure.

"We are excited to join the PVL. For Akari, it feels like we are graduating college since we are entering the pros," said Akari sports director Russell Balbacal. "For years, we have been supporting grassroots and collegiate teams. We feel like this is the right time to go a level higher."

AKARI

PVL

VOLLEYBALL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending

Jimuel moving forward

By Joaquin M. Henson | 17 hours ago
There’s no stopping Jimuel Pacquiao in pursuing his dream of someday becoming a professional boxer.
Sports
fbtw
So gets back at world champ Carlsen, rules Norway blitz chess tiff

So gets back at world champ Carlsen, rules Norway blitz chess tiff

By Joey Villar | 3 hours ago
Wesley So exacted revenge on reigning world champion Magnus Carlsen, topping the Norway Chess 2022 blitz tournament in Stavanger,...
Sports
fbtw
NBA team committed to draft Kai Sotto, says agent

NBA team committed to draft Kai Sotto, says agent

By Luisa Morales | 3 days ago
According to his agent Joel Bell, NBA scouts were "very enthusiastic" about the 7'3" big man and had even secured a guarantee...
Sports
fbtw
MPBL: San Juan halts streaking Valenzuela streak; Pasig nips Mindoro

MPBL: San Juan halts streaking Valenzuela streak; Pasig nips Mindoro

By Roy Luarca | 5 hours ago
San Juan and Pasig got back on track in the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL) 4th Season with breezy victories...
Sports
fbtw
Fernandez: Just call me &lsquo;Clay-lah&rsquo;

Fernandez: Just call me ‘Clay-lah’

17 hours ago
Teenager Leylah Fernandez reached the French Open quarterfinals for the first time on Sunday, revelling in her new nickname...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Sibol reasserts Mobile Legends mastery, nips Indonesia for SEA Games gold

Sibol reasserts Mobile Legends mastery, nips Indonesia for SEA Games gold

By Michelle Lojo | 11 days ago
Sibol defended their gold medal in Mobile Legends: Bang Bang event in the 31st Southeast Asian Games after a tight match-up...
Sports
fbtw
SEA Games esports: Sibol survives Singapore, enters Mobile Legends gold medal match

SEA Games esports: Sibol survives Singapore, enters Mobile Legends gold medal match

By Michelle Lojo | 11 days ago
Sibol is one match away from defending their Southeast Asian Games gold after surviving a tough match Thursday against Singapore,...
Sports
fbtw
Women's Wild Rift bets win Sibol's first esports gold in Hanoi SEA Games

Women's Wild Rift bets win Sibol's first esports gold in Hanoi SEA Games

By Michelle Lojo | 12 days ago
After missing out on podium finishes in the first four esports events in the 31st Southeast Asian Games, Sibol finally struck...
Sports
fbtw
SEA Games esports: Sibol breaks through as women's Wild Rift squad goes unbeaten

SEA Games esports: Sibol breaks through as women's Wild Rift squad goes unbeaten

By Michelle Lojo | 13 days ago
A complete opposite of their male counterparts, the ladies flashed brilliance in all their matches, weathering a wipeout against...
Sports
fbtw
PUBG Mobile bets keep Sibol's SEA Games medal hopes alive

PUBG Mobile bets keep Sibol's SEA Games medal hopes alive

By Michelle Lojo | 14 days ago
Raymond "H2R" Basilio and Reimon "Rymon" Casido are in the running for podium finishes, as they are currently 7th and 8th...
Sports
fbtw
Sibol&rsquo;s Wild Rift, FIFA Online Four teams get boot in SEA Games esports

Sibol’s Wild Rift, FIFA Online Four teams get boot in SEA Games esports

By Michelle Lojo | May 14, 2022 - 11:00pm
The Philippines’ esports team Sibol continues to struggle as tough losses marked the second day of their esports campaign...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with