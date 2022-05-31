^

Cuas lead locals' assault in PPS Kidapawan netfest

Philstar.com
May 31, 2022 | 1:28pm
Siblings Dhea (right) and Andre Cua pull off contrasting wins to clinch MVP honors.

MANILA, Philippines – Andre Cua toppled last week’s champion Jose Palo in the quarters then went on to bag the boys’ 16-and-under crown and complete a family affair as Dhea Cua kept the girls’ 14- and 16-U titles in the PPS-PEPP President’s Cup national age-group tennis tournament in Cotabato last Monday.

The unranked Andre Cua survived a three-setter against Jason Flores in the first round, eased past Celso Jimenez, 4-2, 4-1, in the next then wore down Palo via a 4-1, 4-5(2), 10-7 decision in the Last 8. The local bet then routed Randy Pausanos, 6-3, -6-0, in the semis then capped his surprise romp in the Group 2 tournament with a 6-1, 6-2 victory over Marco Montecillo at the Kidapawan courts.

Dhea Cua, on the other hand, reasserted her mastery of the 14-U field, dispatching Jannah Mamac for the second straight week, 6-0, 6-1. She then stunned No. 2 Chelsea Bernaldez, 6-2, 3-6, 10-8, to snare the 16-U diadem and match her two-title romp in Kabacan last week in the Mindanao swing of the country’s longest talent-search put up by Palawan Pawnshop president/CEO Bobby Castro.

The Cuas thus shared the MVP honors and led the locals’ domination of the circuit, which resumes today (Wednesday) in Pigcawayan, also in Cotabato. For details, contact event organizer Bobby Mangunay at 0915-4046464.

Divine Collado from Libungan, Cotabato and Bernaldez captured the girls’ 12- and 18-U titles to break the Kidapawanos’ romp in the four-day tournament presented by Dunlop. Collado outlasted Jhuane Flores, 6-4, 1-6, 10-8, while Bernaldez made up for her setback in 16-U play with a 6-0, 6-0 triumph over Saschena Francisco.

Other boys’ winners were Carl Eduarte, who trounced Matthew Abella, 6-1, 6-1, for the 12-U crown; Jose Palo, who crushed Inigo Barrios, 6-3, 6-0, for the 14-U title; and Joaquim Palo, who rapped Kristoger Espinoza, 6-1, 6-2, for the 18-U trophy.

