POC welcomes kickboxing, esports

MANILA, Philippines — The Samahang Kickboxing ng Pilipinas (SKP) and the Philippine Esports Organization (PEO) are now regular members of the Philippine Olympic Committee (POC).

The SKP, which is headed by Sen. Francis Tolentino, and the PEO were officially welcomed by POC president Abraham Tolentino in yesterday’s general assembly meeting at the Knights Templar Hotel in Tagaytay.

“They have completed the requisite of two SEA Games participations,” said Tolentino.

The POC has also lifted the suspension on the Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association and the persona non grata on PATAFA president Philip Ella Juico.

The said sanctions were imposed after the PATAFA figured in a lengthy dispute with world No. 5 pole vaulter EJ Obiena, who retained the gold medal in the recent Hanoi SEA Games.

The POC gave the condition that the suspension on the PATAFA and the sanction on Juico would be lifted if the two parties find a solution to their dispute.

Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) chairman William Ramirez stepped in and successfully mediated between the two factions.

Both kickboxing and esports contributed greatly to the country finishing fourth in the Hanoi Games following a 52-gold, 70-silver and 105-bronze medal haul.

Kickboxing came through with a two-gold, four-silver and six-bronze harvest while esports chipped in a couple of mints and the same number of silvers.

This means the SKP and PEO will have the same voting power like the rest of the more than 50 national sports associations as regular members.

Meanwhile, the POC also welcomed the Philippine National Rugby League as a recognized member.