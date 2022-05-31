^

Sports

Malixi rallies for 3rd in Arizona

The Philippine Star
May 31, 2022 | 12:00am
Malixi rallies for 3rd in Arizona
Rianne Malixi.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — Rianne Malixi birdied four of the last 10 holes and shot a 67 to salvage a third-place finish in the Albane Valenzuela Girls Invitational topped by American Jaclyn LaHa in wire-to-wire fashion in Mesa, Arizona last Sunday.

Malixi appeared headed for a so-so finish with a one-birdie, one-bogey card after eight holes but gained some spark after birdying the ninth of the Longbow Golf Club layout. She hit back-to-back birdies from No. 12 then holed out with another birdie, her 34-33 card giving her a 54-hole total of five-under 208.

It featured a similar four-under card in the first round before the young ICTSI-backed star hobbled in the second round with a 74 and slipped from joint second to a share of fourth, eight strokes off LaHa.

That all but scuttled Malixi’s bid for a second American Junior Golf Association after ruling the Thunderbird All Star in a three-way playoff in Phoenix last April.

The Californian, in contrast, sustained a big opening 66 with a 67 then coasted to a trouble-free win at 202 after a 69 for her first AJGA victory.

Catherine Rao, also from California, posted the tournament-best 64 as she came out of nowhere to snatch runner-up honors at 207.

Next up for the two-time Ladies Philippine Golf Tour leg winner is the US Girls’ Junior Qualifying on June 6 at the El Dorado Country Club in McKinney, Texas where she and Mafy Singson will seek to regain the crown won by ICTSI teammate Princess Superal in 2014, also in Arizona.

RIANNE MALIXI
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
NBA team committed to draft Kai Sotto, says agent

NBA team committed to draft Kai Sotto, says agent

By Luisa Morales | 2 days ago
According to his agent Joel Bell, NBA scouts were "very enthusiastic" about the 7'3" big man and had even secured a guarantee...
Sports
fbtw
Sources: Ayo or Escueta set to replace Fernandez as San Beda coach

Sources: Ayo or Escueta set to replace Fernandez as San Beda coach

By Joey Villar | 8 hours ago
Any time soon, San Beda will have a new coach in either Aldin Ayo or Yuri Escueta.
Sports
fbtw
Kai Sotto ranked 49th in Sports Illustrated's mock NBA draft

Kai Sotto ranked 49th in Sports Illustrated's mock NBA draft

By John Bryan Ulanday | 3 days ago
Slowly but surely, Filipino sensation Kai Sotto is gaining steam in his 2022 NBA Rookie Draft bid after cracking the Top 50...
Sports
fbtw
Yuka glosses over US Women's Open title defense

Yuka glosses over US Women's Open title defense

By Jan Veran | 10 hours ago
For all her exploits in the amateur and pro ranks here and abroad, Yuka Saso never had the chance to defend a championship,...
Sports
fbtw
41-year-old Marestella Sunang proves age is just a number with strong SEA Games finish
Sponsored

41-year-old Marestella Sunang proves age is just a number with strong SEA Games finish

10 days ago
Sports
fb tw
Latest
POC welcomes kickboxing, esports

POC welcomes kickboxing, esports

By Joey Villar | 48 minutes ago
The Samahang Kickboxing ng Pilipinas and the Philippine Esports Organization are now regular members of the Philippine Olympic...
Sports
fbtw
Crucial matches in UAAP volley

Crucial matches in UAAP volley

By John Bryan Ulanday | 48 minutes ago
Streaking Santo Tomas shoots for a sweep of reigning champion Ateneo, firm up its hold of second spot and stay right behind...
Sports
fbtw

Serbs show who’s No. 1 in 3x3

By John Bryan Ulanday | 48 minutes ago
Ub Huishan NE stamped its class over compatriot Liman Huishan NE, 20-17, in an all-Serbian finals of the 2022 Chooks-to-Go FIBA 3x3 World Tour Manila Masters over the weekend at Ayala Malls Manila Bay.
Sports
fbtw

PBA faces challenge of full calendar

By Olmin Leyba | 48 minutes ago
The PBA recognizes the challenge it faces as it stages a full-calendared Season 47, including the threat of player “poaching” from foreign leagues.
Sports
fbtw

Go promises bigger bonus for SEAG winners

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 48 minutes ago
On top of the incentives provided by law, President Duterte will award additional incentives to Filipino athletes who won medals in the 31st Southeast Asian Games, Sen. Bong Go said.
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with