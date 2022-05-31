Malixi rallies for 3rd in Arizona

MANILA, Philippines — Rianne Malixi birdied four of the last 10 holes and shot a 67 to salvage a third-place finish in the Albane Valenzuela Girls Invitational topped by American Jaclyn LaHa in wire-to-wire fashion in Mesa, Arizona last Sunday.

Malixi appeared headed for a so-so finish with a one-birdie, one-bogey card after eight holes but gained some spark after birdying the ninth of the Longbow Golf Club layout. She hit back-to-back birdies from No. 12 then holed out with another birdie, her 34-33 card giving her a 54-hole total of five-under 208.

It featured a similar four-under card in the first round before the young ICTSI-backed star hobbled in the second round with a 74 and slipped from joint second to a share of fourth, eight strokes off LaHa.

That all but scuttled Malixi’s bid for a second American Junior Golf Association after ruling the Thunderbird All Star in a three-way playoff in Phoenix last April.

The Californian, in contrast, sustained a big opening 66 with a 67 then coasted to a trouble-free win at 202 after a 69 for her first AJGA victory.

Catherine Rao, also from California, posted the tournament-best 64 as she came out of nowhere to snatch runner-up honors at 207.

Next up for the two-time Ladies Philippine Golf Tour leg winner is the US Girls’ Junior Qualifying on June 6 at the El Dorado Country Club in McKinney, Texas where she and Mafy Singson will seek to regain the crown won by ICTSI teammate Princess Superal in 2014, also in Arizona.