Crucial matches in UAAP volley

The Golden Tigresses (7-2) tie knots with the struggling Blue Eagles (4-5) at 10 a.m. in the second rematch of the UAAP volleyball finals prior to the pandemic with the winner boosting their Final Four drive.

MANILA, Philippines — Streaking Santo Tomas shoots for a sweep of reigning champion Ateneo, firm up its hold of second spot and stay right behind unbeaten National U in the UAAP Season 84 women’s volleyball tournament at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Fourth-running Adamson (5-4) battles Far Eastern U (1-8) at 12:30 p.m. to stay in the playoff picture, followed by La Salle (5-3) and University of the Philippines (4-5) at 4 p.m. in the pivotal duel between teams occupying the middle pack of the team standings.

In the main game at 6:30 p.m., unblemished NU (9-0) aims to move four games away from notching an outright finals berth against cellar dweller University of the East (0-9).

Led by UAAP top scorer Eya Laure, Santo Tomas last tasted a loss against No. 1 NU in the first round before going on a four-game winning spree including a tough 25-19, 25-21, 29-31, 33-31 win over Ateneo.

The Golden Tigresses last week came off a gutsy 25-20, 18-25, 26-24, 25-23 win over UP.

“Hanggang hindi naman namin naa-achieve ‘yung gusto naming ma-achieve, hindi naman kami tumitigil,” said coach Kungfu Reyes as Santo Tomas fended off a strong UP resistance for the huge win before gauging Ateneo anew.

Santo Tomas finished runner-up in Season 81 behind Ateneo, which has yet to spread its wings in a tough title-retention bid so far.

After a 0-3 start, the Blue Eagles are having a back and forth campaign marred by another 25-18, 20-25, 19-25, 18-25 loss against NU over the weekend.