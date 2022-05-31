Serbs show who’s No. 1 in 3x3

MANILA, Philippines — Ub Huishan NE stamped its class over compatriot Liman Huishan NE, 20-17, in an all-Serbian finals of the 2022 Chooks-to-Go FIBA 3x3 World Tour Manila Masters over the weekend at Ayala Malls Manila Bay.

Marko Brankovic and Dejan Majstorovic sizzled with nine and eight markers, respectively, as the world No. 1 3x3 club notched its second straight World Tour leg title.

Ub, also an Olympic bronze medalist in Tokyo, ruled the opening leg of the 13-city World Tour last week in Utsunomiya, Japan.

World No. 1 3x3 cager Strahinja Stojacic was also instrumental in Ub’s sweep of the maximum Level 10 FIBA 3x3 event with three points while Majstorovic notched the MVP honor.

“It feels amazing. We want to prove that we are the best team in the world. And we did it. We need to stay calm, work hard, and keep playing the same way,” said Majstorovic, a three-time FIBA 3x3 World Cup gold medalist.

Ub swept Pool A including a 21-17 over local team Cebu Chooks before trouncing Poland’s Warsaw in the quarterfinals and Melbourne of Australia in the semis for a $40,000 (P2,093,000) grand prize.

Liman, the world No. 3 team, took home home $ 30,000 (P1,569,750).

Meanwhile, Cebu Chooks and Manila Chooks finished in the Top 8 of the FIBA 3x3 World Tour leg that made its return to the country after seven years.

The World Tour will travel to 11 more cities including Cebu in October before the grand finals in Abu Dhabi in December.