^

Sports

Serbs show who’s No. 1 in 3x3

John Bryan Ulanday - The Philippine Star
May 31, 2022 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Ub Huishan NE stamped its class over compatriot Liman Huishan NE, 20-17, in an all-Serbian finals of the 2022 Chooks-to-Go FIBA 3x3 World Tour Manila Masters over the weekend at Ayala Malls Manila Bay.

Marko Brankovic and Dejan Majstorovic sizzled with nine and eight markers, respectively, as the world No. 1 3x3 club notched its second straight World Tour leg title.

Ub, also an Olympic bronze medalist in Tokyo, ruled the opening leg of the 13-city World Tour last week in Utsunomiya, Japan.

World No. 1 3x3 cager Strahinja Stojacic was also instrumental in Ub’s sweep of the maximum Level 10 FIBA 3x3 event with three points while Majstorovic notched the MVP honor.

“It feels amazing. We want to prove that we are the best team in the world. And we did it. We need to stay calm, work hard, and keep playing the same way,” said Majstorovic, a three-time FIBA 3x3 World Cup gold medalist.

Ub swept Pool A including a 21-17 over local team Cebu Chooks before trouncing Poland’s Warsaw in the quarterfinals and Melbourne of Australia in the semis for a $40,000 (P2,093,000) grand prize.

Liman, the world No. 3 team, took home home $ 30,000 (P1,569,750).

Meanwhile, Cebu Chooks and Manila Chooks finished in the Top 8 of the FIBA 3x3 World Tour leg that made its return to the country after seven years.

The World Tour will travel to 11 more cities including Cebu in October before the grand finals in Abu Dhabi in December.

FIBA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
NBA team committed to draft Kai Sotto, says agent

NBA team committed to draft Kai Sotto, says agent

By Luisa Morales | 2 days ago
According to his agent Joel Bell, NBA scouts were "very enthusiastic" about the 7'3" big man and had even secured a guarantee...
Sports
fbtw
Sources: Ayo or Escueta set to replace Fernandez as San Beda coach

Sources: Ayo or Escueta set to replace Fernandez as San Beda coach

By Joey Villar | 8 hours ago
Any time soon, San Beda will have a new coach in either Aldin Ayo or Yuri Escueta.
Sports
fbtw
Kai Sotto ranked 49th in Sports Illustrated's mock NBA draft

Kai Sotto ranked 49th in Sports Illustrated's mock NBA draft

By John Bryan Ulanday | 3 days ago
Slowly but surely, Filipino sensation Kai Sotto is gaining steam in his 2022 NBA Rookie Draft bid after cracking the Top 50...
Sports
fbtw
Yuka glosses over US Women's Open title defense

Yuka glosses over US Women's Open title defense

By Jan Veran | 10 hours ago
For all her exploits in the amateur and pro ranks here and abroad, Yuka Saso never had the chance to defend a championship,...
Sports
fbtw
41-year-old Marestella Sunang proves age is just a number with strong SEA Games finish
Sponsored

41-year-old Marestella Sunang proves age is just a number with strong SEA Games finish

10 days ago
Sports
fb tw
Latest
POC welcomes kickboxing, esports

POC welcomes kickboxing, esports

By Joey Villar | 48 minutes ago
The Samahang Kickboxing ng Pilipinas and the Philippine Esports Organization are now regular members of the Philippine Olympic...
Sports
fbtw
Malixi rallies for 3rd in Arizona

Malixi rallies for 3rd in Arizona

48 minutes ago
Rianne Malixi birdied four of the last 10 holes and shot a 67 to salvage a third-place finish in the Albane Valenzuela Girls...
Sports
fbtw
Crucial matches in UAAP volley

Crucial matches in UAAP volley

By John Bryan Ulanday | 48 minutes ago
Streaking Santo Tomas shoots for a sweep of reigning champion Ateneo, firm up its hold of second spot and stay right behind...
Sports
fbtw

PBA faces challenge of full calendar

By Olmin Leyba | 48 minutes ago
The PBA recognizes the challenge it faces as it stages a full-calendared Season 47, including the threat of player “poaching” from foreign leagues.
Sports
fbtw

Go promises bigger bonus for SEAG winners

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 48 minutes ago
On top of the incentives provided by law, President Duterte will award additional incentives to Filipino athletes who won medals in the 31st Southeast Asian Games, Sen. Bong Go said.
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with