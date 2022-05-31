PBA faces challenge of full calendar

MANILA, Philippines — The PBA recognizes the challenge it faces as it stages a full-calendared Season 47, including the threat of player “poaching” from foreign leagues.

From a one-conference season in 2020 and two conferences last year, Asia’s first-play-for play league is ready to revert to the three-conference format with the health situation much better now.

“The biggest priority is to get back to normal and the only way we will get back to normal is to have three conferences,” PBA chairman Ricky Vargas of TNT said during yesterday’s press launch at Conrad Hotel.

The PBA gets the ball rolling on Sunday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum with the Season 46 Leo Awards at 2 p.m. followed immediately by the formal opening of the 47th season. A double-header featuring new team Converge against Rain or Shine at 4:30 p.m. and 2021 All-Filipino champion TNT against runner-up Magnolia at 6:30 p.m. ushers in the new season.

“We have a full season. With God’s grace, we survived the pandemic, we survived one conference, we survived two conferences and we’ll succeed with three conferences,” said Vargas.

The PBA exec admitted it won’t be entirely hassle-free especially with players and eligible draftees getting lured to ply their trades in other leagues like Japan by what he described as “unprofessional agents.”

“Poaching has been very serious. We lost some very good players who did not join the draft or would be in the draft and leave the PBA. All we’re asking for is not to poach, to be very professional about the whole process,” he said.

TNT’s own player Ray Parks Jr. and NLEX’ Kiefer Ravena spent the past season in the Japan B. League while prospective rookie Justine Baltazar withdrew his application to sign up with a Japanese club recently.

Vargas said the league wants the agents to register with the PBA and do things more “professionally.”

If everything goes as planned, the season-opening All-Filipino will run until Sept. 2 with the Ynares Center in Antipolo and the MOA Arena tapped as venues aside from the Big Dome.

After the centerpiece competition, the PBA is offering the Commissioner’s Cup and the Governors’ Cup, featuring imports standing 6-foot-10 and 6-foot-6, respectively.