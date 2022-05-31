^

Sports

Go promises bigger bonus for SEAG winners

Cecille Suerte Felipe - The Philippine Star
May 31, 2022 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — On top of the incentives provided by law, President Duterte will award additional incentives to Filipino athletes who won medals in the 31st Southeast Asian Games, Sen. Bong Go said.

“Apart from what is mandated by law, our athletes will be given additional incentives to encourage them even more,” Go confirmed after earlier appealing to Duterte for the provision of additional incentives.

“If you remember, during the last SEA Games, I suggested giving awards and incentives to our athletes so that they can be enticed and also help their families,” he explained.

Earlier, Go praised Team Philippines for their remarkable performance at the SEA Games in Hanoi. With a total of 227 medals, the country’s delegation placed fourth in the medal standings, with 52 gold, 70 silver and 105 bronze medals.

The President has also given additional financial incentives and other monetary rewards to athletes in the past. The bonus incentives for the 31st SEA Games medalists shall be determined and provided by the Office of the President.

Under Republic Act No. 10699, the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) shall provide financial incentives to medal-winning athletes. The law, also known as the National Athletes and Coaches Incentives and Benefits Act, rewards a Filipino athlete P300,000 for each gold medal earned in the SEA Games, while silver and bronze medals are worth P150,000 and P60,000, respectively.

Meanwhile, Philippine Olympic Committee president Abraham Tolentino yesterday said the POC will also grant cash incentives to the medalists.

“All medalists will be given a cash bonus within the week – after the POC has computed and audited how much sponsorships we received from major corporations,” said the PhilCycling president.

SEA GAMES
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
NBA team committed to draft Kai Sotto, says agent

NBA team committed to draft Kai Sotto, says agent

By Luisa Morales | 2 days ago
According to his agent Joel Bell, NBA scouts were "very enthusiastic" about the 7'3" big man and had even secured a guarantee...
Sports
fbtw
Sources: Ayo or Escueta set to replace Fernandez as San Beda coach

Sources: Ayo or Escueta set to replace Fernandez as San Beda coach

By Joey Villar | 8 hours ago
Any time soon, San Beda will have a new coach in either Aldin Ayo or Yuri Escueta.
Sports
fbtw
Kai Sotto ranked 49th in Sports Illustrated's mock NBA draft

Kai Sotto ranked 49th in Sports Illustrated's mock NBA draft

By John Bryan Ulanday | 3 days ago
Slowly but surely, Filipino sensation Kai Sotto is gaining steam in his 2022 NBA Rookie Draft bid after cracking the Top 50...
Sports
fbtw
Yuka glosses over US Women's Open title defense

Yuka glosses over US Women's Open title defense

By Jan Veran | 10 hours ago
For all her exploits in the amateur and pro ranks here and abroad, Yuka Saso never had the chance to defend a championship,...
Sports
fbtw
41-year-old Marestella Sunang proves age is just a number with strong SEA Games finish
Sponsored

41-year-old Marestella Sunang proves age is just a number with strong SEA Games finish

10 days ago
Sports
fb tw
Latest
POC welcomes kickboxing, esports

POC welcomes kickboxing, esports

By Joey Villar | 47 minutes ago
The Samahang Kickboxing ng Pilipinas and the Philippine Esports Organization are now regular members of the Philippine Olympic...
Sports
fbtw
Malixi rallies for 3rd in Arizona

Malixi rallies for 3rd in Arizona

47 minutes ago
Rianne Malixi birdied four of the last 10 holes and shot a 67 to salvage a third-place finish in the Albane Valenzuela Girls...
Sports
fbtw
Crucial matches in UAAP volley

Crucial matches in UAAP volley

By John Bryan Ulanday | 47 minutes ago
Streaking Santo Tomas shoots for a sweep of reigning champion Ateneo, firm up its hold of second spot and stay right behind...
Sports
fbtw

Serbs show who’s No. 1 in 3x3

By John Bryan Ulanday | 47 minutes ago
Ub Huishan NE stamped its class over compatriot Liman Huishan NE, 20-17, in an all-Serbian finals of the 2022 Chooks-to-Go FIBA 3x3 World Tour Manila Masters over the weekend at Ayala Malls Manila Bay.
Sports
fbtw

PBA faces challenge of full calendar

By Olmin Leyba | 47 minutes ago
The PBA recognizes the challenge it faces as it stages a full-calendared Season 47, including the threat of player “poaching” from foreign leagues.
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with