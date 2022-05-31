Go promises bigger bonus for SEAG winners

MANILA, Philippines — On top of the incentives provided by law, President Duterte will award additional incentives to Filipino athletes who won medals in the 31st Southeast Asian Games, Sen. Bong Go said.

“Apart from what is mandated by law, our athletes will be given additional incentives to encourage them even more,” Go confirmed after earlier appealing to Duterte for the provision of additional incentives.

“If you remember, during the last SEA Games, I suggested giving awards and incentives to our athletes so that they can be enticed and also help their families,” he explained.

Earlier, Go praised Team Philippines for their remarkable performance at the SEA Games in Hanoi. With a total of 227 medals, the country’s delegation placed fourth in the medal standings, with 52 gold, 70 silver and 105 bronze medals.

The President has also given additional financial incentives and other monetary rewards to athletes in the past. The bonus incentives for the 31st SEA Games medalists shall be determined and provided by the Office of the President.

Under Republic Act No. 10699, the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) shall provide financial incentives to medal-winning athletes. The law, also known as the National Athletes and Coaches Incentives and Benefits Act, rewards a Filipino athlete P300,000 for each gold medal earned in the SEA Games, while silver and bronze medals are worth P150,000 and P60,000, respectively.

Meanwhile, Philippine Olympic Committee president Abraham Tolentino yesterday said the POC will also grant cash incentives to the medalists.

“All medalists will be given a cash bonus within the week – after the POC has computed and audited how much sponsorships we received from major corporations,” said the PhilCycling president.