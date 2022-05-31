Jimuel moving forward

There’s no stopping Jimuel Pacquiao in pursuing his dream of someday becoming a professional boxer. Two weekends back, he was in the ring to pound out a three-round win over Fil-Am Armand Calara by unanimous decision at the Derby Room in Pomona, California. It was Pacquiao’s third straight victory on US soil and second consecutive weekend appearance. Keeping busy is Pacquiao’s priority and he’s not easing up.

Pacquiao, fighting out of the Wild Card Gym, scaled 141.2 pounds for the bout and Calara, 139.6. Two judges saw it 30-27 and the third, 29-28. Ringsiders observed that Pacquiao’s performance was his best so far but he wasn’t satisfied. “I’m just staying active,” he said. “I was 17 when I first put on gloves so I’m kind of late in the game. I want to do this and I’m working hard to improve. I’m still not happy with myself. In the gym, where nobody’s watching, I do much better.” In the process of cracking combinations, Pacquiao took a shot that bloodied his nose but paid no attention to it.

“Talagang nag-improve na siya,” said a Los Angeles-based Filipino sports journalist. “Mas matangkad yung kalaban at malaki ang katawan. Pero malalakas ang mga suntok na binitawan ni Jimuel ngayon compared sa nakaraan.” Pacquiao, 21, isn’t rushing to turn pro but it’s in his sights. Trainer Marvin Somodio said the key is to become proficient in the basics. That means working on combinations, jabbing, footwork, head movement, fighting from a distance and close range, bobbing, weaving, building stamina, parrying and developing handspeed. In sum, Somodio wants Pacquiao to gain more experience before unleashing him to the pros.

Calara, 33, spoke about Pacquiao. “Jimuel was a challenging opponent who looks like he has improved much since the first time he fought,” said Calara, whose parents were born in Bacoor, Cavite. “He has quick hands and has a good bounce to get in and out on his opponent quickly. If he can continue to work on his timing and switching of angles, he’ll only get better. I think it’s too early to tell if he’ll turn pro in the future but being young and with the drive that he has, he just has to stay committed if this is what he wants to do.”

Calara said there are shades of Pacquiao’s father Sen. Manny in his style. “I can see some of the same training of his father’s style of boxing coming out when he’s fighting,” he noted. “Jimuel’s still very early in his journey and I think if he continues to pursue a boxing career, he will find nuances in the boxing game that are separate from his dad. He’s his own person and fighter so he’ll have different strengths and weaknesses but there are similarities.”

Calara fell in love with boxing at a late age. “It’s a hobby and boxing has changed my life for the better,” said the digital marketing analyst by profession. “I want to challenge myself while I still can. I’ve been boxing for about three years and had my first amateur fight in March. My dad Lani is 66 and a retired mail carrier. My mom Gigi is 57 and works at the post office as a clerk. My brother and I were raised in Long Beach where my parents migrated to. I’m not married yet but I will be in October. My favorite Manny Pacquiao fight was his win over Keith Thurman. I think he’s had better technical performances in his prime but to win that fight at that point in his career was inspiring. If you know long he’s been boxing and how many weight classes where he’s won championships along the way, his longevity says a lot.”