^

Sports

Jimuel moving forward

SPORTING CHANCE - Joaquin M. Henson - The Philippine Star
May 31, 2022 | 12:00am

There’s no stopping Jimuel Pacquiao in pursuing his dream of someday becoming a professional boxer. Two weekends back, he was in the ring to pound out a three-round win over Fil-Am Armand Calara by unanimous decision at the Derby Room in Pomona, California. It was Pacquiao’s third straight victory on US soil and second consecutive weekend appearance. Keeping busy is Pacquiao’s priority and he’s not easing up.

Pacquiao, fighting out of the Wild Card Gym, scaled 141.2 pounds for the bout and Calara, 139.6. Two judges saw it 30-27 and the third, 29-28. Ringsiders observed that Pacquiao’s performance was his best so far but he wasn’t satisfied. “I’m just staying active,” he said. “I was 17 when I first put on gloves so I’m kind of late in the game. I want to do this and I’m working hard to improve. I’m still not happy with myself. In the gym, where nobody’s watching, I do much better.”  In the process of cracking combinations, Pacquiao took a shot that bloodied his nose but paid no attention to it.

“Talagang nag-improve na siya,” said a Los Angeles-based Filipino sports journalist. “Mas matangkad yung kalaban at malaki ang katawan. Pero malalakas ang mga suntok na binitawan ni Jimuel ngayon compared sa nakaraan.” Pacquiao, 21, isn’t rushing to turn pro but it’s in his sights. Trainer Marvin Somodio said the key is to become proficient in the basics. That means working on combinations, jabbing, footwork, head movement, fighting from a distance and close range, bobbing, weaving, building stamina, parrying and developing handspeed. In sum, Somodio wants Pacquiao to gain more experience before unleashing him to the pros.

Calara, 33, spoke about Pacquiao. “Jimuel was a challenging opponent who looks like he has improved much since the first time he fought,” said Calara, whose parents were born in Bacoor, Cavite. “He has quick hands and has a good bounce to get in and out on his opponent quickly. If he can continue to work on his timing and switching of angles, he’ll only get better. I think it’s too early to tell if he’ll turn pro in the future but being young and with the drive that he has, he just has to stay committed if this is what he wants to do.”

Calara said there are shades of Pacquiao’s father Sen. Manny in his style. “I can see some of the same training of his father’s style of boxing coming out when he’s fighting,” he noted. “Jimuel’s still very early in his journey and I think if he continues to pursue a boxing career, he will find nuances in the boxing game that are separate from his dad. He’s his own person and fighter so he’ll have different strengths and weaknesses but there are similarities.”

Calara fell in love with boxing at a late age. “It’s a hobby and boxing has changed my life for the better,” said the digital marketing analyst by profession. “I want to challenge myself while I still can. I’ve been boxing for about three years and had my first amateur fight in March. My dad Lani is 66 and a retired mail carrier. My mom Gigi is 57 and works at the post office as a clerk. My brother and I were raised in Long Beach where my parents migrated to. I’m not married yet but I will be in October. My favorite Manny Pacquiao fight was his win over Keith Thurman. I think he’s had better technical performances in his prime but to win that fight at that point in his career was inspiring. If you know long he’s been boxing and how many weight classes where he’s won championships along the way, his longevity says a lot.”

JIMUEL PACQUIAO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
NBA team committed to draft Kai Sotto, says agent

NBA team committed to draft Kai Sotto, says agent

By Luisa Morales | 2 days ago
According to his agent Joel Bell, NBA scouts were "very enthusiastic" about the 7'3" big man and had even secured a guarantee...
Sports
fbtw
Sources: Ayo or Escueta set to replace Fernandez as San Beda coach

Sources: Ayo or Escueta set to replace Fernandez as San Beda coach

By Joey Villar | 8 hours ago
Any time soon, San Beda will have a new coach in either Aldin Ayo or Yuri Escueta.
Sports
fbtw
Kai Sotto ranked 49th in Sports Illustrated's mock NBA draft

Kai Sotto ranked 49th in Sports Illustrated's mock NBA draft

By John Bryan Ulanday | 3 days ago
Slowly but surely, Filipino sensation Kai Sotto is gaining steam in his 2022 NBA Rookie Draft bid after cracking the Top 50...
Sports
fbtw
Yuka glosses over US Women's Open title defense

Yuka glosses over US Women's Open title defense

By Jan Veran | 10 hours ago
For all her exploits in the amateur and pro ranks here and abroad, Yuka Saso never had the chance to defend a championship,...
Sports
fbtw
41-year-old Marestella Sunang proves age is just a number with strong SEA Games finish
Sponsored

41-year-old Marestella Sunang proves age is just a number with strong SEA Games finish

10 days ago
Sports
fb tw
Latest

Serbs show who’s No. 1 in 3x3

By John Bryan Ulanday | 47 minutes ago
Ub Huishan NE stamped its class over compatriot Liman Huishan NE, 20-17, in an all-Serbian finals of the 2022 Chooks-to-Go FIBA 3x3 World Tour Manila Masters over the weekend at Ayala Malls Manila Bay.
Sports
fbtw

PBA faces challenge of full calendar

By Olmin Leyba | 47 minutes ago
The PBA recognizes the challenge it faces as it stages a full-calendared Season 47, including the threat of player “poaching” from foreign leagues.
Sports
fbtw

Go promises bigger bonus for SEAG winners

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 47 minutes ago
On top of the incentives provided by law, President Duterte will award additional incentives to Filipino athletes who won medals in the 31st Southeast Asian Games, Sen. Bong Go said.
Sports
fbtw

Jimuel moving forward

By Joaquin M. Henson | 47 minutes ago
There’s no stopping Jimuel Pacquiao in pursuing his dream of someday becoming a professional boxer.
Sports
fbtw
Djokovic ready for Nadal

Djokovic ready for Nadal

47 minutes ago
Rafael Nadal set up a blockbuster French Open quarter-final against world No. 1 Novak Djokovic on Sunday when he defeated...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with