Del Rosario ties for 21st after 71 in Florida golf tiff

Philstar.com
May 30, 2022 | 12:20pm
Pauline del Rosario

MANILA, Philippines – Pauline del Rosario rallied with a two-under 71 and tied for 21st-place finish in the Inova Mission Inn Resort and Club Championship won by American Gina Kim despite a shaky finish at Howey-In-The-Hills in Florida Sunday (Monday, Manila time).

Del Rosario flashed awesome driving on a 292-yard norm and though she missed five fairways, she reached 15 greens but struggled a bit on the undulating surface of the Mission Inn Resort and Club layout with 31 putts.

But her strong finish should give her some kind of a push when she resumes her Epson Tour campaign in the Carolina Golf Classic in North Carolina on June 9-12.

She tied for 15th in last week’s IOA Golf Classic after back-to-back missed cuts in the Garden City Charity Classic and the Copper Rock Championship, which ICTSI teammate Dottie Ardina ruled for her first Epson Tour victory.

Kim turned in her highest round in three days after a 66 and 69, but her even-par 73 still netted her a two-stroke victory on a 208 aggregate over fellow American Caroline Inglis and Mexican Maria Fassi, who carded a 70 and 73, respectively, for 210s

Abby Arevalo, meanwhile, fumbled with a three-over 76 and wound up at tied 53rd at 222.

GOLF

PAULINE DEL ROSARIO
